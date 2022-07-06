Deep applicant pool for Florida’s first Director of Gaming Enforcement

The Florida Gaming Control Commission — the new version of the old Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering — gathered in its first-ever virtual meeting to decide how Commissioners were going to choose the first Director of the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

“We’ve received over 30 applications,” Commission Executive Director Louis Trombetta said. “I’ve reviewed all the applications, and I’m going to be recommending six people for your initial round of consideration. As a reminder, according to the statute, this position is hired by the Commission, so you’re each able to include any additional applicants into this pool.”

Commission Chairman John MacIver reminded Commissioners that at this part of the process, “I have taken the opportunity to speak with each of the applicants who (submitted) a resume, and I’ll tell you, we had the burden of abundance in this application process,” MacIver said.

“I spoke to a lot of incredibly highly qualified law enforcement individuals — probably 25 out of 35 of which would’ve easily made an outstanding Director of Gaming Enforcement.”

He suggested Commissioners use Trombetta’s shortlist to take deeper looks at those specific candidates for the initial round of review. Each Commissioner is allowed to individually interview and vet the candidates, and a public vote on finalists would lead to that group moving on to interviews at the next meeting July 27, when a selection might be made.

“I think this is kind of a unique role, in that they’re primarily going to be helping us set up and run that division, initially,” Trombetta said. “So, the recommendations that I made kind of capture a blend of people with experience doing complex investigations, and people that have been able to manage at a higher level.”

Trombetta also included people who were active in the administrative or policy side of law enforcement agencies.

Agenda materials with information on the relevant candidates were not posted with the agenda, but Commissioners agreed to add two names to the six-name list for what’s anticipated to be a lengthy meeting of public interviews on the 27th.