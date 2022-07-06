Personnel note: Chris Sprowls appoints Alan Suskey to Florida is for Veterans

House Speaker Chris Sprowls is appointing Shumaker Advisors lobbyist Alan Suskey to the Florida is For Veterans Board of Directors.

Established by the Legislature in 2014, Florida is for Veterans aims to attract veterans to move to Florida and encourages businesses to hire exiting service members by promoting initiatives such as DOD SkillBridge, a federal program that trains veterans for post-military careers.

“As a Veteran himself, Alan knows firsthand the unique challenges of leaving the military and transitioning to civilian life,” Sprowls said in a news release. “Alan is known for his energy and heart to achieve the mission — having him on board is a key step and asset in making Florida the best place for Veterans to live.”

Suskey served in the U.S. Army for eight years, including two year-long tours in Iraq. He has received eight Army Commendation Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, and was named the U.S. Army Europe “Soldier of the Year” in 2002.

“It has been my honor to serve our country and a true privilege to have this new opportunity to give back to our military members. During my time in the Army, I worked alongside some of the most dedicated, committed, and intelligent people. They were able to operate under extreme conditions and stress. I know that our Veterans have so much to contribute to our community, and I look forward to helping them find success in their next roles,” Suskey said.

“As an eighth-generation Floridian, I simply love our state. And as a Veteran myself, I am honored to be part of the goal to make Florida the nation’s most Veteran-friendly state.”

After leaving the military, Suskey began working in the political realm, first as a military aide to former U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young. He later founded the advocacy firm Three Bridges Advisors alongside former U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

His lobbying career continued with the founding of Suskey Consulting, which grew into a top firm in the Tampa Bay region before it merged with Shumaker Advisors in 2021. Suskey now serves as Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice at the firm.