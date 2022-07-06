July 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Chris Sprowls appoints Alan Suskey to Florida is for Veterans

Drew WilsonJuly 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz’s bid for Congress earns plaudits from national environmental, gun safety groups

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis appoints Pete Antonacci as top elections cop

Influence

Deep applicant pool for Florida’s first Director of Gaming Enforcement

Suskey headshot

House Speaker Chris Sprowls is appointing Shumaker Advisors lobbyist Alan Suskey to the Florida is For Veterans Board of Directors.

Established by the Legislature in 2014, Florida is for Veterans aims to attract veterans to move to Florida and encourages businesses to hire exiting service members by promoting initiatives such as DOD SkillBridge, a federal program that trains veterans for post-military careers.

“As a Veteran himself, Alan knows firsthand the unique challenges of leaving the military and transitioning to civilian life,” Sprowls said in a news release. “Alan is known for his energy and heart to achieve the mission — having him on board is a key step and asset in making Florida the best place for Veterans to live.”

Suskey served in the U.S. Army for eight years, including two year-long tours in Iraq. He has received eight Army Commendation Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, and was named the U.S. Army Europe “Soldier of the Year” in 2002.

“It has been my honor to serve our country and a true privilege to have this new opportunity to give back to our military members. During my time in the Army, I worked alongside some of the most dedicated, committed, and intelligent people. They were able to operate under extreme conditions and stress. I know that our Veterans have so much to contribute to our community, and I look forward to helping them find success in their next roles,” Suskey said.

“As an eighth-generation Floridian, I simply love our state. And as a Veteran myself, I am honored to be part of the goal to make Florida the nation’s most Veteran-friendly state.”

After leaving the military, Suskey began working in the political realm, first as a military aide to former U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young. He later founded the advocacy firm Three Bridges Advisors alongside former U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

His lobbying career continued with the founding of Suskey Consulting, which grew into a top firm in the Tampa Bay region before it merged with Shumaker Advisors in 2021. Suskey now serves as Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice at the firm.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDeep applicant pool for Florida’s first Director of Gaming Enforcement

nextTrump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to 1/6 panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories