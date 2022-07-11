July 11, 2022
Charlie Crist opens first regional office in South Florida

Jacob OglesJuly 11, 20224min0

Crist, Charlie - 3
It will be housed in headquarters for the United Teachers of Dade in Miami Springs.

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign has opened a regional office in South Florida. The office is located at the United Teachers of Dade office in Miami Springs.

It’s the first regional office in South Florida, an important area in Florida Democratic politics, but also the first regional office of any kind for a Governor campaign in the 2022 cycle. “Our campaign’s first regional office in South Florida will be a hub of activity in our mission to defeat Ron DeSantis,” Crist said.

“South Florida is ground zero for the issues that affect Floridians most, from the affordability crisis that is hurting everyday Floridians to climate change that threatens our way of life. I’m grateful to the United Teachers of Dade for welcoming us into their home as we work together to defeat Governor DeSantis and build for a Florida that works for all.”

While Crist continues to focus his rhetoric on incumbent DeSantis, the move represents Crist elbowing his way near critical turf for Democratic Primary opponent Nikki Fried. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner has long leaned on Broward County bona fides.

Opening within the office space of a major teachers’ union also comes not long after the Florida Education Association and Florida AFL-CIO endorsed Crist.

Crist, a former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman, has lined up the support of most of the critical Democratic lobbies and leads in most polls over Fried in the Primary.

He also holds a significant fundraising advantage, having raised more than $11 million in the race.

The expansion of his campaign and opening of regional offices could also signal Crist turning his focus on November, where he faces a more uphill battle. DeSantis has been raising about $10 million a month to support his re-election effort. The incumbent Governor also holds an edge in most head-to-head polls against Crist.

The Democratic Primary will be held on Aug. 23. The winner faces DeSantis in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

