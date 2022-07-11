July 11, 2022
Daniel Uhlfelder secures matching funds, only Democrat in AG race to do so

Primary opponents aren't taking the money. Is this a 'electoral liability'?

Daniel Uhlfelder announced Monday that his campaign has qualified for state matching funds, making him the only Democratic Attorney General candidate to do so so far this cycle.

“I am thrilled that our grassroots supporters have powered our campaign across this critical threshold,” the Santa Rosa Beach lawyer said.

“As I travel the state, I am inspired by the incredible number of people who are coming on board because they know I will be relentless in pursuit of freedom and justice for their families. I’m taking on utility companies, oil and gas corporations, corporate real estate developers, and property insurance companies, and accessing these public matching funds will allow us to spread that message even further.”

Noting in a press release that he was the only Democrat to qualify for the funds, Uhlfelder’s campaign contends that should “either of Uhlfelder’s primary opponents receive the nomination, leaving this money on the table while Ashley Moody receives it would be an electoral liability for Democrats.”

Indeed the Republican incumbent will receive these funds for what is already a well-funded re-election campaign.

Uhlfelder’s campaign cites “growing momentum” behind his bid, asserting that the gap between his campaign and that of his two Primary opponents is expanding.

“Between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Uhlfelder has now raised $208,034.83 from 3,296 contributions. This is nearly 2.5x the amount his closest competitor has raised, with nearly 9x the number of contributions. Uhlfelder is continuing to travel the state making the case to Democratic voters that he gives them the best chance to flip this seat in November. These matching funds strengthen that further,” the campaign stated.

Though Uhlfelder is winning the Democratic money race, he faces an uphill battle against Moody, a former judge who has made no missteps with the GOP base in her first term.

In June, Moody raised more than $432,000 between her official campaign account and a political committee aiding her campaign.

The gap between Moody and Uhlfelder is huge in terms of cash on hand. She has more than $6 million available cash and no Primary, while Uhlfelder has just $70,000 on hand.

Yet the matching funds could help. The 2018 Democratic nominee for Attorney General, Tampa lawyer Sean Shaw, received more than $365,000 from the state during his campaign.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

