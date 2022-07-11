July 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber endorses all Republican senators seeking re-election— plus Linda Stewart

Jacob OglesJuly 11, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody gets RPOF assist in June, extends cash lead on Democratic challengers

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

House candidate Kevin Steele reports net worth of more than $440M

HeadlinesOrlando

Stephanie Murphy steers federal money toward Mote Marine Lab, slew of Central Florida projects

http://wearetheworkmans.com
Eighteen Senate incumbents were endorsed in total.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing every Republican state Senator seeking re-election this year — and one Democratic incumbent.

The business advocacy group announced its support of a bipartisan list of lawmakers running for more time in Tallahassee. The list includes 18 state Senators.

The only Democrat to make the cut was Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat.

The other 17 members constitute every single Republican seeking another term. That includes five Senators who don’t even face opposition this year: Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Island; Sen. Gayle Harrell of Stuart; Sen. Debbie Mayfield of Rockledge; Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo; and Sen. Ana Maria Rodrigues of Miami.

The rest of the senators endorsed all face opposition either in their primaries or in general election bids. Some of those face significant fights this year.

Advertisement

Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican, appears on the list of endorsees and faces a challenge from Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil. Further south, Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican, will face off with former Miami Beach Commission candidate Racquel Pacheco. Both those races have been identified by the Florida Democratic Party’s Florida Senate Victory arm as “frontline races.”

The Chamber in its endorsement committed to stand behind its candidates with a full 100-plus combines years of political experience on staff to help get its endorsed incumbents re-elected.

“The Florida Chamber has a long and proven track record of endorsing incumbent candidates who continue to drive sound policy helping Florida maintain a pro-jobs climate and safeguarding the strength of our economy,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO, Florida Chamber of Commerce. “We trust these incumbent legislators to make Florida’s future a priority, focusing on job creation and further economic opportunity for everyone.”

Most of the lawmakers on the list will face little resistance.

Stewart faces a Republican opponent, Steve Dixon, but he has reported no fundraising to date beyond $5,000 in candidate loans.

Other Republicans endorsed by the chamber include GOP Sens. Ben Albritton, Dennis Baxley, Jim Boyd, Doug Broxson, Danny Burgess, Joe Gruters, Ed Hooper, Travis Hutson, Keith Perry and Tom Wright.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody gets RPOF assist in June, extends cash lead on Democratic challengers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories