Charlie Crist raised another $1.2M in June

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist raised another seven figures in June for his gubernatorial bid, making it the fourth month in a row Crist cracked the million-dollar mark.

The St. Petersburg Democrat announced he pulled in $1.2 million in donations last month. Crist has tallied over $11.5 million in reported donations to date.

Crist characterized the monthly haul as being driven by voters’ support for defeating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

“Freedom is under attack in Florida, and Floridians are sick of the chaos and bullying coming from the current Governor,” Crist said. “That’s why our campaign has remained laser focused on defeating DeSantis and putting an end to his divisive politics and culture wars. We are on a mission — and our grassroots movement is without question Democrats’ best opportunity to win in November.”

That messaging looks past a Democratic Primary with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who in May raised $300,000 for her campaign. Fried has recently touted an internal poll showing her tied in the Democratic Primary with Crist, though most polling shows him ahead.

His campaign also noted the heavy money haul is fueled with plenty of individual donors. Crist now lists 55,000 grassroots donors.

The former Republican Governor-turned Democratic Congressman also has seen greater support in digital fundraising. Crist brought in nearly $45,000 in a single day from first-time donors in June, a record for the seven-time statewide candidate.

While Crist has consistently outraised Fried, he still lags DeSantis, who has been consistently posting $10 million a month in fundraising totals.

But Crist’s campaign notes that he now ranks as the third best fundraiser in the country among Democratic challengers.

Crist just opened a regional office in Miami Springs within the United Teachers of Dade headquarters. That makes him the first candidate for Governor in 2022 to open a regional office anywhere in the state.

He’s also accumulated key endorsements from labor and education groups, and from individuals including former Democratic opponent Annette Taddeo.