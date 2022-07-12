Last Call for 7.12.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

New polling shows Floridians approve of the recent bipartisan gun reforms passed by Congress and would support more extensive gun policy reforms.

The University of South Florida, in collaboration with Florida International University, polled 600 Floridians and found that 59% of them support the legislation that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in late June.

The bill included $750 million for state-run crisis intervention programs as well as a funding boost for mental health programs and school security. It also closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole” to prevent perpetrators of domestic violence from having guns and encourages states to include juvenile records in background checks.

Floridians, however, say they would go further. More than nine out of 10 residents polled said they would support a universal background check requirement. Support for the proposal crossed party lines with 96% of self-identified Democrats, and 91% of independents and Republicans in favor.

Support was also strong for a ban on selling “assault weapons” to people who are under 21 years old, with 95% of Democrats, 89% of independents and 81% of Republicans on board. Notably, Florida banned the sale of long guns to those under 21 in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

There was similar support for requiring any person, regardless of age, to obtain a special license to purchase assault weapons and for instituting a mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases.

The USF/FIU survey was conducted July 2-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Evening Reads

—“Ron DeSantis convenes top donors, fellow GOP Govs as 2024 chatter builds” via Daniel Lippman of POLITICO

—“‘The real kickoff is after Labor Day’: Val Demings leads in fundraising but polls favor Marco Rubio for now” via Issac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix

—“DeSantis’ new map could clinch this House seat for Florida Republicans” via POLITICO

—“Republicans are gaining ground with Latino voters. Just look at Miami-Dade.” via POLITICO

—“Donald Trump and the Midterms” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board

—“Lawmaker helping lead Jan. 6 hearing first fled Vietnam, then Capitol rioters” Eric Cortellessa of TIME

—”Want to be Florida’s next university system chancellor? The application process is now open.” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida

—“George Soros takeover: Nelson Rubio exits Radio Mambi before ‘extreme left’ group purchases conservative station” via Brian Flood of Fox News

—“Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans” via The Associated Press

—“‘We’re ready for it.’ Darden’s new CEO Rick Cardenas talks challenges, his career and growing the company” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“With this administration and this Legislature, you will find there is little desire for anything substantial in criminal justice.”

—Sen. Jeff Brandes, on a study recommending Florida should bring back parole.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights