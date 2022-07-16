July 16, 2022
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s Policy Director exits

A.G. GancarskiJuly 16, 20222min0

robin lumb 2 edit
'Loyal friend and trusted advisor," Curry says of Robin Lumb.

Robin Lumb, who has served as the City of Jacksonville’s Policy Director for seven years, is leaving the administration of Mayor Lenny Curry.

Lumb, a former at-large City Councilman, joined the administration at its beginning in 2015, after having played a pivotal role in that year’s mayoral race as chairman of the Duval County Republican Party.

He used his role as Duval GOP chair to drive an endorsement of Curry in the mayoral race during acrimonious REC meeting in January amid what ended up being a wave election for Republican candidates downballot.

Now he will leave the administration less than a year before the end.

“Robin Lumb has served my time as mayor as a loyal friend and trusted advisor. Before that Robin served our city with distinction on City Council and as a political leader. I am grateful to my friend for his service and wish him well as he retires from serving in the mayor’s office on behalf of the people of Jacksonville,” said Curry.

FP reached out to Lumb for comment on future plans, as some suggest he may be involved in a campaign this cycle behind the scenes. We have also requested a copy of Lumb’s retirement/resignation letter from the Mayor’s Office.

This story is developing and will be updated as warranted.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

