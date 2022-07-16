Maxwell Alejandro Frost leads fundraising for CD 10 Democratic Primary

Maxwell Alejandro Frost is leading the Democratic field in Florida’s 10th Congressional District after collecting $369,726 in Quarter 2, his campaign announced Saturday.

Frost raised the money from 9,413 contributions, with an average donation of $39.38. Of those donations, 99% are under $100. Frost’s closest fundraising competitor was Terrence Gray who raised $80,882.

“Our country is facing serious problems: Sky-high gas prices and grocery bills, gun violence that is plaguing our communities, and the Supreme Court’s decision to strip away reproductive rights from millions,” Frost said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve spent over a decade working for bold, transformational change to protect abortion rights, advocate for commonsense gun reforms, and fight for our communities here in Florida.”

Frost’s campaign provided the latest fundraising details.

“We need bold leaders in Congress who will do everything in their power to take these issues on and deliver results. I’m grateful to the thousands of everyday people who are funding this campaign with $10, $20, $30 and putting their trust in me to be their voice in Congress,” he continued.

His fundraising announcement comes after earning an endorsement from civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, as well as support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.

Frost is in a crowded CD 10 Democratic Primary Election battle with just under a dozen candidates slated to be on the ballot, including state Sen. Randolph Bracy, the Rev. Gray, and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson.

If elected, Maxwell would be the first Gen-Z member of Congress.

The redistricting map approved last month by the Legislature changes CD 10 from a district covering much of western Orange County, with a dominant African American voter base, to one cutting a swath across northern Orange County, with large White, Black and Hispanic bases. As drawn, the new CD 10 retains a strong Democratic lean based on the past two General Elections.

The seat is open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for the Senate.