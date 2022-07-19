Jared Moskowitz endorsed as ‘champion for pandemic prevention’ for CD 23 bid

Jarod Moskowitz has received the endorsement of a new Democratic super PAC that’s pouring tens of millions into congressional candidates the organization calls champions for pandemic prevention.

COVID-19 has spawned a super PAC and it’s called Protect Our Future.

In its endorsement, Moskowitz gets Protect Our Future’s seal of approval because he’s made stopping the next pandemic a key focus of his campaign. Moskowitz is the frontrunner in the race to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, representing South Florida in Congress.

The group also cited Moskowitz’s experience running the state agency that formulated Florida’s COVID-19 response in its early days.

“His leadership as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management was instrumental in accelerating the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and in Congress he’ll work to prevent the next pandemic,” said Michael Sadowski, who leads the PAC that just got started earlier this year. “This is exactly the type of vision and leadership our country needs.”

Protect Our Future is funded by a crypto billionaire who is hoping to create a new caucus of pandemic experts in the House of Representatives, according to reporting from The Hill.

A ProPublica database using Federal Elections Commission documents found that Protect Our Future has spent $20.5 million since it started in January, supporting Democratic candidates. Half of its largess has gone to Carrick Flynn, a congressional candidate in Oregon. The group has also spent nearly $1 million opposing candidates who don’t support its agenda.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, running for Congress in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, is the only other candidate to receive a nod from Protect Our Future, according to the group’s news release.

An inquiry into how much money Protect Our Future intends to donate to the Moskowitz campaign was not returned Tuesday.

Moskowitz, seeking to represent Florida 23rd Congressional District, which straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties, said he was glad that Protect Our Future is spreading the word about his expertise.

“I’m the only candidate in this race — and one of the only candidates across the country — who has firsthand experience doing emergency management during the pandemic, and I know that we need to do more to improve supply chain issues and prepare for potential future health crises,” said a prepared statement from Moskowitz. “I’m proud that our work during the last few years saved lives, and I will continue fighting for science-based healthcare policies in Congress.”

Ironically enough, Moskowitz was appointed to that state position by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has grabbed headlines by resisting federal COVID-19 containment efforts such as mask mandates, employer-required vaccinations and child vaccinations.

Moskowitz, currently serving on the Broward County Commission, is facing five rivals in the Democratic Primary for the seat, which stretches from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale.

There’s perennial candidate Allen Ellison, entrepreneur Michaelangelo Collins Hamilton, former Anti-Defamation League leader Hava Holzhauer, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen and pianist and Central Florida Community Development Corporation Board member Mike Trout.

The winner of the Democratic primary is heavily favored to win the General Election, as the area leans heavily Democratic.

Sadowski said it’s too soon to think that the pandemic and all it represents is in the past.

“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on communities across the country and without major action targeted at preventing future pandemics, America might once again find itself in this same situation,” Sadowski said. “Protect Our Future is putting its support behind a bench of candidates who will be vocal advocates for pandemic prevention.”