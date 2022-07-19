Last Call for 7.19.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida TaxWatch has released a new report examining the 2020 Census’ effects on the Sunshine State.

“Looking Back at Census 2020: What Florida’s Business and Community Leaders Need to Know” focuses on how the recently reported 3.48% undercount of Florida’s population — which amounts to nearly 750,000 people — impacts Florida’s taxpayers.

In the report, FTW notes that a third of Florida’s budget is comprised of federal funding, and the undercount will reduce funding for 320 federal programs. For example, Medicaid reimbursements — based on per capita income — will be lower, contributing to a projected loss of approximately $612 million, or $816.47 for each unaccounted person from the 2020 Census.

“The outcome of the 2020 Census — the largest undercount in Florida’s history — will have considerable consequences for the state over the course of the next decade. If the state had been accurately counted, we would have received upward of $2.1 billion in additional federal funding every year through 2030. We would have also likely picked up another congressional seat.” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

“These impacts are significant, but businesses, community planners, and researchers also lost out on reliable data that heavily influences their decision-making processes, like information about regional workforce skills and availability; transportation and planning needs; and critical details about the needs of residents, consumers, and taxpayers.”

FTW recently opened a “Florida Census Institute,” which aims to improve the accuracy of future Census Bureau surveys, such as the American Community Survey (ACS), so the state receives fair funding and equal representation as well as the data needed to foster economic growth.

Evening Reads

—“Ron DeSantis’ first commander-in-chief test” via Dan McLaughlin of National Review

—“DeSantis, Donald Trump neck-and-neck in Michigan 2024 poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis faithful question his Pasco School Board endorsement” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Marco Rubio undercuts Val Demings’ law enforcement background in first TV ad” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Charlie Crist goes after DeSantis’ public school system; launches ‘Freedom to Learn’ policy platform” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix

—“How ‘stop the steal’ captured the American right” via Charles Homans of The New York Times

—“Secret Service cannot recover texts; no new details for Jan. 6 committee” via Carol D. Leonnig and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post

—“Broke colleges resort to mergers for survival” via Douglas Belkin of The Wall Street Journal

—“Tom Lee-tied group directs $1M to super PAC supporting Laurel Lee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Opponent files lawsuit against Rebekah Jones challenging eligibility” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal

—“Change in state law means about 33,000 Duval County voters must update records to request mail ballots” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union

—“The consultants behind the Tallahassee candidates: Who’s in, who’s out, and the money trail” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat

Quote of the Day

“The federal government already works to disrupt the supply chains of other chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons — it’s not hard to imagine that similar tactics could be used to reduce the flow of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. through cartels in Mexico — and save countless American lives.”

— Attorney General Ashley Moody, suggesting fentanyl be declared a ‘weapon of mass destruction.’

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights