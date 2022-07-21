Consultant parts ways with state House candidate Lake Ray

State House candidate Lake Ray has parted ways with the general consultant who had been guiding his campaign.

Ray, running for the Republican nomination for the open seat in House District 16 in eastern Duval County, will complete the 2022 cycle without Bert Ralston, a veteran operative who previously worked with the former lawmaker.

“We had different visions as to the path the campaign should take,” Ralston explained. “I decided that it was in his best interest for us to part ways.”

Continued Ralston, “I believe he is the best choice and will help him in any way that I can.”

Florida Politics reached out to Ray for his version of the split. He described it likewise as a difference in strategy, with the parting of the ways being “not confrontational.”

Brock Mikosky will be the primary consultant for the campaign in the future.

Ray, a political veteran representing the western part of the district from 2008 to 2016, had well over $200,000 on hand as of the most recent numbers between his campaign account and the A Stronger Florida for Us political committee.

Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes has over $200,000 cash between his campaign account and his Strengthening Florida’s Future political committee. Stokes has been airing television ads for a month.

Ray thus far has not been on television, and he says it “remains to be seen” if there will be an ad buy. As with previous campaigns he’s run over the years, he will emphasize grassroots outreach.

A third candidate, Kiyan Michael, has nearly $20,000 on hand.

There are no Democrats are running in this heavily Republican district, but only Republicans can vote in the August Primary, as two write-in candidates qualified, closing what would have been an open Primary.