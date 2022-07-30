Joe Biden continues to namecheck Rick Scott in GOP criticisms

President Joe Biden continues to reference Sen. Rick Scott in his critiques of Republican economic policy, with the latest example being Saturday on his Twitter feed.

Biden broadcast a video defending his Inflation Reduction Act, in which he spotlighted Scott as seeking to put Medicare “on the chopping block.”

“Fifty-seven years ago, President [Lyndon] Johnson signed Medicare into law. Since then, Republicans have been fighting it. Today it’s Sen. Rick Scott from Florida. He has a plan that would put Medicare on the chopping block every five years,” Biden said. “Think about that. Do you want to give Republicans in Congress who are pushing and pursuing the MAGA policies, the power to eliminate Medicare every five years?”

The latest Biden video continues a feud that seems to suit the President and the first-term Senator from Florida well, with Scott’s now 12-point plan to rescue America serving as a flashpoint.

Back in May, Biden was goaded into reacting to Scott calling for his resignation during a press conference at the White House, after remarks centered around Scott’s proposal to expand income tax and periodically review whether entitlement programs should still exist.

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden said of the Florida Senator.

Biden has contended, meanwhile, that the “ultra-MAGA” Scott offers an example of “why elections matter” for Democrats. A video released earlier in July on Biden’s Twitter account spotlighted Scott yet again, along with Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

“This is why elections matter,” the President warns, in footage from a recent speech.

The video actually begins with Scott. Juxtaposed images of Biden and the Senator begin the 30-second clip.

“The Ultra-MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “They’re coming after your Social Security. They’ve written it down!”

Scott has previously contended that Biden is “obsessed” with his plans, but national polling indicates why Biden is so comfortable using the Senator as a foil.

According to a national survey of 2,005 registered voters from Morning Consult and POLITICO, Scott is underwater with virtually all demographics, except self-identified conservatives and Republicans.

Independent voters were notably sour on the Senator in the May poll. Just 12% of them approved of Scott, with 29% disapproving. Men particularly were opposed to Scott, with 36% of male independent voters regarding him unfavorably, a staggering -25 with the demographic.

See the new Biden video below.