August 3, 2022
Vision Northeast Florida drops mail backing Alyson McCullough

Wes Wolfe
August 3, 2022

McCullough flyer 8.3.22
The mailer portrays McCullough as a family first person.

One mystery cleared when a new political mail piece hit Nassau County mailboxes — a new Fernandina Beach political action committee is definitely supporting District 4 County Commission candidate Alyson McCullough.

The mailer, which includes the disclaimer “paid for by Vision Northeast Florida,” portrays McCullough as a family-first person, with a photo of her with her family and the text, “Allyson McCullough: She’s a mom, not a politician.”

That line is reiterated on the opposite side of the piece, along with bullet points of policy philosophies — “responsible spending,” “efficient and transparent government,” and protecting “our freedoms and liberties.”

Front Porch Alliance, a little-used Facebook page until recently, posted screengrabs showing the creation of Vision Northeast Florida and alleging its involvement with McCullough’s campaign in the open Republican Primary for District 4.

McCullough is running in a three-way Primary against incumbent Commissioner Thomas Ford and former Commissioner George Spicer

The campaign hasn’t been the nicest one, playing out in local Republican meetings and online

She made an early campaign issue of her opposition to 11 new 85-foot towers on the south end of Amelia Island, something Ford voted for. He explained his vote was to avoid the potential cost of losing a Bert Harris Act lawsuit.

Vision Northeast Florida received its first $75,000 from Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, a political committee funded by some of the most powerful corporations in the state, and its next $50,000 from the Florida Prosperity Fund. Its Chairman and Treasurer is Aldebaran Partners Managing Partner Stewart Nazzaro. Its registered agent is Clyde Davis, former attorney for the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA).

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

