Last Call for 8.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians about a new scam in the crypto world.

Known as “pig butchering” or “pig slaughtering,” the scam lures victims into dumping more money into fake cryptocurrency investments to “fatten them up” before a scammer takes the money and runs.

This con is reportedly most often perpetrated on dating sites and social media as a new form of a romance scam.

“In Florida, we embrace emerging technology and innovation, but consumers must always stay on guard for scams especially as new financial products like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies become increasingly popular,” Patronis said.

“Reports say cryptocurrency scams have bilked millions out of unsuspecting crypto investors; many of which were scammed through online dating apps over the course of several months. Just like with any major financial decision, consumers should do research and never transfer funds to someone you think is suspicious, untrustworthy, and whose identity you haven’t verified. You may as well kiss your money goodbye.”

The CFO also highlighted three red flags for cryptocurrency scams from the Federal Trade Commission: Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency; only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns; and never mix online dating and investment advice.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We’re not going to go back to (Anthony) Fauci in the ’80s trying to tell families they are going to catch AIDS by watching TV together.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he will not declare a state of emergency over monkeypox.

