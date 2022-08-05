August 5, 2022
Kiyan Michael’s ‘Brandon’ ad spotlights personal story, Ron DeSantis endorsement

A.G. Gancarski

The DeSantis endorsement becomes central in HD 16 race.

House District 16 Republican candidate Kiyan Michael is finally on television, with a new ad buy from her political committee spotlighting a family tragedy, her resilience in its wake, and the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis in the three-way Primary.

The Friends of Kiyan Michael political committee released the “Brandon” spot Friday, a 30-second spot that “highlights Gov. DeSantis’ endorsement and details the tragic death of Kiyan’s son, Brandon, who was killed in a car crash by a twice-deported illegal alien in 2007.”

The campaign asserts that “the ‘Angel Mom’ is turning her grief into action, standing with Gov. Ron DeSantis and President (Donald) Trump to secure the border, keep Florida safe, and put America first.”

The advertisement spotlights the tragic death of Brandon Michael, closing with four words: “Angel Mom. America First.”

DeSantis endorsed Michael in July, to the consternation of her two Primary opponents. He said she stood with him in the “fight against illegal immigration,” then backed up those words with a $50,000 donation two days later that funded this ad.

Michael has had the smallest budget of any of the candidates, with endorsements and establishment donations going with her two opponents, both white men and political veterans. Between her campaign account and her political committee, she had roughly $90,000 on hand as of July 29, the last date for which records are available.

While the DeSantis $50,000 donation was significant, a $50 donation from the “estranged” sister of Primary opponent Lake Ray became news this week, highlighting family fissures.

Ray represented HD 12 from 2008 to 2016. He had roughly $150,000 on hand as of the most recent numbers reflecting pre-July 29 activity between his campaign account and the A Stronger Florida for Us political committee.

Chet Stokes has been the cash leader throughout this race, and he is well-positioned for the stretch. He had nearly $265,000 on hand through July 29 between his campaign account and his political committee, Strengthening Florida’s Future. He loaned his campaign $50,000 in the week before July 29, and has put in $250,000 of his own money so far.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Learn more