August 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aaron Bean CD 4 ad talks family, inflation

Wes WolfeAugust 12, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Congressional

Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

2022 - Congressional

NewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

GOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race

Screenshot aaron bean ad bean sprouts
Titled 'Bean Sprouts,' the 30-second spot introduces the Bean sons to the district.

Sen. Aaron Bean’s congressional campaign released a new ad this week, though it’s had notably fewer views and airings than the political action committee-backed ad that dropped in the Jacksonville market for the 4th Congressional District the day before.

Titled “Bean Sprouts,” the 30-second spot introduces the Bean sons to the district.

“We called them the ‘Bean sprouts’ whether they liked it or not,” Bean says in a voiceover while a video of photos of the children, designed to look like Polaroids, moves across the screen. 

“I’m Aaron Bean, and those are my three sons — Bradley, Gray and Walker,” Bean adds, as the camera goes to him speaking in front of a white wall.

“Today they’re grown men, but they’re still our boys. My children and yours count on us to do the right thing, stop reckless spending, end runaway inflation, safeguard our freedoms, so that ‘Bean sprouts’ and all sprouts inherit an America that’s safe, strong and free.”

The ad started its run Wednesday, with more than $4,500 spent so far. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the ad aired 24 times for more than 549,000 impressions of adults 35 years old and older, according to data collected by AdImpact.

Recent polling shows Bean with large leads over Republican Primary opponents Erik Aguilar and Jon Chuba.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSuspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in standoff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories