More Aaron Bean coming on Jax TV thanks to PAC

Large-dollar independent expenditures in the Republican Primary for Florida’s 4th Congressional District are keeping Sen. Aaron Bean’s name and face in front of voters despite recent polling that shows him trouncing opponents Erik Aguilar and Jon Chuba.

Keep Florida Red PAC reported to the Federal Election Commission this week three independent expenditures — the largest amount spent in late July, nearly $292,900 to SRCP Media of Alexandria, Virginia, for media placement. The PAC dropped another $7,119 Tuesday for the same. A new ad for the PAC went up the same day.

Nearly $43,900 went to the ad “Inflation into Recession,” according to AdImpact data, with 2.2 million views and 117 airings as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“Joe Biden’s inflation is turning into Joe Biden’s recession,” the ad begins, with red letters over grayscale images of Biden and stock footage of a business closing.

The video then transitions to shots of Bean, in full color, talking with people at places of business.

“Enough is enough. Conservative Aaron Bean has a plan to stop Biden’s reckless policies,” the voiceover continues.

“Bean will stop Biden’s inflation and lower gas prices, putting more money in our pockets. And, Bean will never raise our taxes. Bean will crack down on illegal immigration, and always defend our police. Stop Joe Biden. Conservative Aaron Bean, for Congress.”

Keep Florida Red also placed more than $32,400 on Aug. 4 with Storytellers Group of Tennessee for printing and postage for mail pieces.

American Dream Federal Action, a pro-cryptocurrency PAC, also jumped in with some pre-Primary spending, placing more than $39,700 on Aug. 4 with Franklin Creative Group of Colorado for printing and postage for pro-Bean mail pieces in the district.