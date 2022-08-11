August 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More Aaron Bean coming on Jax TV thanks to PAC

Wes WolfeAugust 11, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Vessel length questioned for new right whale speed reduction rule

NE Florida

St. Johns River WMD moves toward algal bloom rapid response

NE Florida

George Spicer dramatically outspending others in Nassau Commission comeback

aaron bean ad keep florida red
American Dream Federal Action, a pro-cryptocurrency PAC, also jumped in.

Large-dollar independent expenditures in the Republican Primary for Florida’s 4th Congressional District are keeping Sen. Aaron Bean’s name and face in front of voters despite recent polling that shows him trouncing opponents Erik Aguilar and Jon Chuba.

Keep Florida Red PAC reported to the Federal Election Commission this week three independent expenditures — the largest amount spent in late July, nearly $292,900 to SRCP Media of Alexandria, Virginia, for media placement. The PAC dropped another $7,119 Tuesday for the same. A new ad for the PAC went up the same day.

Nearly $43,900 went to the ad “Inflation into Recession,” according to AdImpact data, with 2.2 million views and 117 airings as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Joe Biden’s inflation is turning into Joe Biden’s recession,” the ad begins, with red letters over grayscale images of Biden and stock footage of a business closing.

The video then transitions to shots of Bean, in full color, talking with people at places of business.

“Enough is enough. Conservative Aaron Bean has a plan to stop Biden’s reckless policies,” the voiceover continues.

“Bean will stop Biden’s inflation and lower gas prices, putting more money in our pockets. And, Bean will never raise our taxes. Bean will crack down on illegal immigration, and always defend our police. Stop Joe Biden. Conservative Aaron Bean, for Congress.” 

Keep Florida Red also placed more than $32,400 on Aug. 4 with Storytellers Group of Tennessee for printing and postage for mail pieces.

American Dream Federal Action, a pro-cryptocurrency PAC, also jumped in with some pre-Primary spending, placing more than $39,700 on Aug. 4 with Franklin Creative Group of Colorado for printing and postage for pro-Bean mail pieces in the district. 

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race

nextNewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories