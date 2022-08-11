NewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries

The New Democrat Coalition’s political arm added Tampa Democrat Alan Cohn and Miami Democrat Annette Taddeo to its Candidate Watch List. The addition likely means a fresh avenue of financial support for two seats Democrats hope to win in an otherwise challenging election cycle.

“Annette and Alan have the spirit, determination, and experience to compete in what will be closely watched races this fall,” said NewDem Action Fund Chair Brad Schneider. “NewDems have always been focused on breaking through the gridlock to get things done for the American people, and Annette and Alan share this approach to politics.”

Cohn is running in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. He won the Democratic nomination in 2020 in a prior configuration of CD 15. Under a new congressional map, the district leans Republican, but barely. About 50.86% of voters under the new lines voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2020, compared to 47.74% who backed Democrat Joe Biden.

Cohn embraced the support of the pragmatic caucus.

“I am so honored to be named to the New Democrat Action Fund’s watch list,” Cohn said. “With so many Americans desperate for leaders who find common ground to solve our most complex issues, I am looking forward to working with the NewDems to find these critical solutions.

“My campaign is focused on solving real problems and that means working together with members of Congress who put progress before partisanship and tackle real problems facing everyday Americans. Issues like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making smart investments in our public schools, and making commonsense investments in infrastructure. I am grateful to be added to the NewDem watch list.”

Notably, the support comes as Eddie Geller, Cohn’s main opposition in the Democratic Primary, touts his support with progressive groups. The two face off in a five-person Democratic contest that will be settled on Aug. 23. The seat is open.

Taddeo, a Miami state Senator, also remains in a Democratic Primary. The winner will seek to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. In August, Taddeo faces Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell and activist Angel Montalvo.

She pointed to the New Dems endorsement as yet another sign she’s the best candidate to face a vulnerable Republican incumbent.

“I’m very proud to have the support of the New Dem Action Fund in this important fight to flip Florida’s 27th Congressional District,” Taddeo said.

“In Congress, the New Dem Coalition is known for their pragmatism and ability to put politics aside to deliver for their community. My record in the Florida Senate shows the same, I’ve always been willing to work with anyone, regardless of their party affiliation, to benefit my constituents and in Congress I will always put the people first.”

Salazar won the CD 27 seat in 2020 after defeating Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala. She now represents the most closely divided district in the state, a jurisdiction Trump won with 49.76% of the vote where Biden took 49.49% of the vote.

In the 2018 Midterms, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum actually led Republican Ron DeSantis in the district, securing 53.21% of the vote to the Republican’s 45.73% even as DeSantis narrowly won statewide.