DOJ seeks to unseal search warrant of Donald Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.
Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.
It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.
Elliott Offen
August 11, 2022 at 3:52 pm
Trump is a deviant criminal who doesn’t believe that the rules apply to him. He just does whatever in the hell he wants. What kind of example is this? Just ask the January the 6th crowd… Ashli Babbitt via Ouija Board. If you still support this man and you have children…you should be ashamed of yourself. You set a bad example.