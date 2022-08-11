August 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DOJ seeks to unseal search warrant of Donald Trump home
Image via AP.

Associated PressAugust 11, 20221min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to comply with emergency rule on website purchasing

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis looking to recruit veterans to teaching field

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio defends vote against CHIPS bill in room full of microchip execs

Merrick Garland AP
It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted.

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries

nextMarco Rubio defends vote against CHIPS bill in room full of microchip execs

One comment

  • Elliott Offen

    August 11, 2022 at 3:52 pm

    Trump is a deviant criminal who doesn’t believe that the rules apply to him. He just does whatever in the hell he wants. What kind of example is this? Just ask the January the 6th crowd… Ashli Babbitt via Ouija Board. If you still support this man and you have children…you should be ashamed of yourself. You set a bad example.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories