Rick Scott questions why Joe Biden won’t ‘demand transparency’ after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott returned to the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle Friday night, blasting President Joe Biden for failing to “demand transparency” after the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago this week.

“Think about this: Where is Biden? Why wouldn’t he demand? He’s going to be a former President someday. Why wouldn’t he sit there and demand transparency? This is unprecedented. A former President, a potential opponent to a sitting President with an administration, the Biden administration, who’s already targeted opponents like parents at School Board meetings,” Scott contended.

“So we’ve got to get to the bottom of this,” Scott added. “We need to have a hearing. I’m on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. We need to have a hearing. We need to have (FBI Director) Christopher Wray and (Attorney General) Merrick Garland come in and tell us exactly what they know, why they did it, what was the evidence they gave to the judge, what material documents they have?”

Scott said the time was now for disclosure, suggesting it would be worse for the administration to stall until after the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“We actually need all that today,” Scott said.

“We need them to come out and be transparent. Republicans: we’re going to take control in November. When we do, all the information’s going to come out and we’ll find out exactly what happened. This is unprecedented.”

Scott also included multiple jabs in the short segment of the President’s predilection for what he called “vacation.”

“Is Biden always on vacation? It’s every week or seems that way. He’s always out,” Scott said early on. Then later, he followed up: “I guess he’s on vacation, getting ice cream again.”

Scott and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford have formally demanded that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hold a hearing to parse what actually happened.

“Due to the weight of this matter Congress cannot be left guessing the intentions of the FBI and DOJ. This is unprecedented action and the FBI and DOJ must be fully transparent about their motivation and objectives. A members briefing must be held immediately,” the Republicans wrote, in a letter to HSGAC Chair Gary Peters.

Scott suggested that both would appear in front of the committee “if they want to have a reputation when they finish these jobs,” adding that even a hearing in a “classified setting” is acceptable.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions here, and they’re hurting themselves and our great country,” Scott said.

“We’ve got to take this country back. We’ve got to fight for this country. We’ve got to stop having these career politicians making all these decisions. We’ve got to stop all this partisanship that’s going on up there,” said Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has been in elected office for nearly twelve years uninterrupted now.

“By the way, we’ve got to win in November,” Scott then said, urging people to donate to the NRSC as he wrapped.