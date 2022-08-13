Rick Scott questions why Joe Biden won’t ‘demand transparency’ after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott returned to the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle Friday night, blasting President Joe Biden for failing to “demand transparency” after the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago this week.
“Think about this: Where is Biden? Why wouldn’t he demand? He’s going to be a former President someday. Why wouldn’t he sit there and demand transparency? This is unprecedented. A former President, a potential opponent to a sitting President with an administration, the Biden administration, who’s already targeted opponents like parents at School Board meetings,” Scott contended.
“So we’ve got to get to the bottom of this,” Scott added. “We need to have a hearing. I’m on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. We need to have a hearing. We need to have (FBI Director) Christopher Wray and (Attorney General) Merrick Garland come in and tell us exactly what they know, why they did it, what was the evidence they gave to the judge, what material documents they have?”
Scott said the time was now for disclosure, suggesting it would be worse for the administration to stall until after the 2022 Midterm Elections.
“We actually need all that today,” Scott said.
“We need them to come out and be transparent. Republicans: we’re going to take control in November. When we do, all the information’s going to come out and we’ll find out exactly what happened. This is unprecedented.”
Scott also included multiple jabs in the short segment of the President’s predilection for what he called “vacation.”
“Is Biden always on vacation? It’s every week or seems that way. He’s always out,” Scott said early on. Then later, he followed up: “I guess he’s on vacation, getting ice cream again.”
Scott and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford have formally demanded that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hold a hearing to parse what actually happened.
“Due to the weight of this matter Congress cannot be left guessing the intentions of the FBI and DOJ. This is unprecedented action and the FBI and DOJ must be fully transparent about their motivation and objectives. A members briefing must be held immediately,” the Republicans wrote, in a letter to HSGAC Chair Gary Peters.
Scott suggested that both would appear in front of the committee “if they want to have a reputation when they finish these jobs,” adding that even a hearing in a “classified setting” is acceptable.
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions here, and they’re hurting themselves and our great country,” Scott said.
“We’ve got to take this country back. We’ve got to fight for this country. We’ve got to stop having these career politicians making all these decisions. We’ve got to stop all this partisanship that’s going on up there,” said Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has been in elected office for nearly twelve years uninterrupted now.
“By the way, we’ve got to win in November,” Scott then said, urging people to donate to the NRSC as he wrapped.
3 comments
Joe Corsin
August 13, 2022 at 3:15 pm
Scott pled the fifth like 70 times…where was transparency then? It’s an ongoing case. Have patience before you try and use the situation for some kind of political gain. Might come back to haunt you in the end when the whole truth comes out about the orange menace.
PeterH
August 13, 2022 at 4:03 pm
After what we’ve learned from the limited information we’ve received it is very clear why these documents needed to be secured. After the February subpoena for documents was evaluated it was clear that more documents were still missing.
Surprise Rick! The government tracks documents that are missing from Archives.
Two more subpoenas were issued and Trump’s lawyers signed statements that there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. An insider at Trump’s home spilled the beans and told the FBI of the location of the classified documents…. Thus the Search Warrant.
1. Even if Trump declassified the documents there should be a REASON AND SIGNATURE posted at ARCHIVES.
2. Trump has absolutely no authority to remove documents to his beach house. They belong to the government…. Not him.
3. Trump has no authority to keep trophies of his time in office.
Scott would be better served to keep his mouth shut on this ongoing investigation that Trump and his associates have repeatedly delayed.
Scott should not be surprised in the least. He knew what Trump was like when he voted for him.
So Rick I hope this timeline helps. We’re here to keep you in the loop of details that are missing from Faux News reporting.
VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.
Brian Curtis
August 13, 2022 at 4:22 pm
Wow, you can actually SMELL Scott’s desperation and flailing now that his party’s god-king is going down.