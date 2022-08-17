August 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ben Diamond announces support for Michele Rayner in HD 62 Primary

Kelly HayesAugust 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Giffords PAC endorses ‘Gun Safety Champion’ Janelle Perez for SD 38

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Andy Thomson’s campaign to represent south Palm Beach’s HD 91 draws broad support

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

Diamond_Rayner
Diamond is backing Rayner's re-election bid — an interesting endorsement after the legislator served with Newton from 2016-2020.

Outgoing Rep. Ben Diamond is announcing he’ll support fellow Rep. Michele Rayner as she approaches the Democratic Primary against former Rep. Wengay Newton.

The endorsement from Diamond comes after the pair were briefly Primary opponents in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Both Rayner and Diamond left the race back in May, after a controversial redistricting plan turned CD 13 from purple to a light shade of red.

Now, Diamond is backing Rayner’s re-election bid — an interesting endorsement after the legislator served with Newton from 2016-2020.

“I appreciate Representative Rayner’s friendship and tireless advocacy for her constituents in the Florida House. There is so much at stake in this election, and it has never been more important to elect champions of our shared values to serve in Tallahassee. I am supporting Michele for re-election to the Florida House and look forward to her continuing to fight for Floridians in our state capitol,” Diamond said in a statement.

Rayner currently represents House District 70, which covers parts of Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties. With the new maps, she’ll be running in House District 62, pitting her against Newton in the Primary.

Rayner has earned endorsements from a slew of fellow Democratic legislators, including Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. Rayner has also seen endorsements from State Attorney Andrew Warren, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

In shifting her campaign from Congress to state House, she brought with her a hefty war chest, giving her a strong advantage against Newton, who has struggled to compete with her fundraising. So far, Rayner has collected $195,504 between her campaign and affiliated committee, Progress for All. Newton, on the other hand, has amassed $35,940 total.

Newton held the HD 70 seat before Rayner. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for St. Pete Mayor in 2021, pitting him against Welch in the Primary. A third candidate, Jesse Philippe, is also racing for the Democratic nomination.

Rayner is a civil rights lawyer and social justice advocate who previously served as an Assistant Public Defender, legislative aide and counsel for the local NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis: IRS expansion is ‘middle finger’ to Americans

nextGiffords PAC endorses ‘Gun Safety Champion’ Janelle Perez for SD 38

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The first day of fall semester is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more