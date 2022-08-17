August 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Police chiefs endorse Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

Drew WilsonAugust 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis: IRS expansion is ‘middle finger’ to Americans

2022Headlines

Planned Parenthood Votes kicks off $50M ‘Take Control’ 2022 electoral program

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist releases another internal showing dominating Primary lead

FLAPOL030322CH024
FPCA joins a long list of statewide organizations backing the Trilby Republican.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Senate President Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner.

On Wednesday, the organization’s top brass extolled Simpson for his support of law enforcement as a state lawmaker.

“On behalf of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, we are honored to endorse Senate President Wilton Simpson for election as Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” FPCA president and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry said. “President Simpson cares about law enforcement officers and their families, and he’s demonstrated consistent leadership on issues like expanding the opportunity for first responders to report and receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.”

FPCA first vice-president and Clermont Police Department Chief Chuck Broadway added, “As a fifth-generation Floridian, President Simpson is committed to working alongside law enforcement to make Florida the safest state for citizens to live, raise a family, and build their communities.”

FPCA second vice-president and Tampa International Airport Police Department Chief Charlie Vazquez joined in, saying, “As a farmer, President Simpson understands hard work and the sacrifices necessary for a better tomorrow, including the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers.”

The FCPA endorsement one of several statewide organizations to line up behind the Trilby Republican’s bid for the Cabinet position. Simpson has also earned the support of the Florida Realtors, The Florida Home Builders Association, Florida Professional Firefighters and Florida Family Action.

Simpson is technically opposed in the Republican Primary next week though his opponent, Vero Beach compost farmer James Shaw, is a tomato can.

Three Democrats are also running for Agriculture Commissioner. Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is not among them, and none of those who qualified have cultivated the support of built the fundraising operation necessary to run a competitive statewide campaign.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlanned Parenthood Votes kicks off $50M 'Take Control' 2022 electoral program

nextRon DeSantis: IRS expansion is ‘middle finger’ to Americans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories