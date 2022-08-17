Police chiefs endorse Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Senate President Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner.

On Wednesday, the organization’s top brass extolled Simpson for his support of law enforcement as a state lawmaker.

“On behalf of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, we are honored to endorse Senate President Wilton Simpson for election as Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” FPCA president and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry said. “President Simpson cares about law enforcement officers and their families, and he’s demonstrated consistent leadership on issues like expanding the opportunity for first responders to report and receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.”

FPCA first vice-president and Clermont Police Department Chief Chuck Broadway added, “As a fifth-generation Floridian, President Simpson is committed to working alongside law enforcement to make Florida the safest state for citizens to live, raise a family, and build their communities.”

FPCA second vice-president and Tampa International Airport Police Department Chief Charlie Vazquez joined in, saying, “As a farmer, President Simpson understands hard work and the sacrifices necessary for a better tomorrow, including the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers.”

The FCPA endorsement one of several statewide organizations to line up behind the Trilby Republican’s bid for the Cabinet position. Simpson has also earned the support of the Florida Realtors, The Florida Home Builders Association, Florida Professional Firefighters and Florida Family Action.

Simpson is technically opposed in the Republican Primary next week though his opponent, Vero Beach compost farmer James Shaw, is a tomato can.

Three Democrats are also running for Agriculture Commissioner. Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is not among them, and none of those who qualified have cultivated the support of built the fundraising operation necessary to run a competitive statewide campaign.