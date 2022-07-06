July 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Homebuilders back Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

Jacob OglesJuly 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ruth’s List Florida backs Patricia Hawkins-Williams, Dotie Joseph for Statehouse

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

State data: Nearly 5K COVID-19 workers’ comp claims filed in 2020 remain open

Simpson, Wilton - 3
The trade association will get in on the ground level.

Florida homebuilders have offered their support to build up Wilton Simpson’s Agriculture Commissioner campaign.

The Florida Home Builders Association PAC on Tuesday endorsed the Trilby Republican in his run for statewide office.

“Through his time in the Florida Legislature, and as President of the Florida Senate, Wilton Simpson has fought to ensure that Floridians can pursue the American Dream by working tirelessly to keep housing affordable,” said Rusty Payton, Florida Home Builders Association CEO.

“He has been a great partner to work alongside in the quest to remove unnecessary, burdensome regulations that impede the success of Florida’s many local business owners. Wilton Simpson has demonstrated time and time again that he will work arduously as Agriculture Commissioner to balance the needs of development and agriculture to protect Floridians and ensure our state is the best place to live and work in the country.”

The trade organization represents 8,000 members and has played a major role in Florida politics. Founded in 1947, the group today also boasts an affiliation with the National Association of Home Builders, and works with 23 local branches around Florida.

Simpson continues to hold solid front-runner status in the race. The seat is open, with Democratic incumbent Nikki Fried running for Governor instead of a second term.

In the Republican Primary, Simpson faces only James Shaw. On the Democratic side, Naomi Blemur, J.R. Gaillot and Ryan Morales are competing for the nomination.

Simpson has reported heavy donations to his campaign, collecting $1,988,319 in his candidate account through June 24, with millions more in political committees under his control. His opponents all together have collectively raised less than $100,000.

He has also racked up endorsements, including the Professional Firefighters, National Rifle Association, Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC, Florida Forestry Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Tax Reform, Florida Family Action and the Associated Industries of Florida.

Individuals supporting Simpson include former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Reps. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, and 58 county Sheriffs.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRuth’s List Florida backs Patricia Hawkins-Williams, Dotie Joseph for Statehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories