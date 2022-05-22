May 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Family Action endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/3/22-Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, during session, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesMay 22, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022

Charlie Crist turning up ‘happy warrior’ pitch

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist pledges order banning state action on abortions

2022Headlines

Rick Scott makes case for Joe Biden’s resignation to New Hampshire audience

FLAPOL030322CH024
The Florida Senate President has shored up backing from social and fiscal conservative leaders.

Florida Family Action, one of Florida’s most vocal socially conservative groups, endorsed Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner.

“When it comes to protection our food, agriculture and natural resources, there is no candidate more qualified than Wilton Simpson,” said John Stemberger, Florida Family Action president.

Stemberger’s voice has boomed especially in Republican circles.

The endorsement should help shield the Trilby Republican from a challenge from the right, though that concern largely seemed assuaged when Gov. Ron DeSantis backed Simpson and primary challenger Chuck Nadd promptly suspended his campaign (though he is still listed as an active candidate by the Division of Elections).

DeSantis also faces a Republican challenge from James Shaw, while Ryan Morales has filed to run as a Democrat. The qualifying deadline for candidates is now less than a month away, at noon on June 17.

Right now, Agriculture Commissioner is the only statewide office in Florida held by a Democrat, though incumbent Nikki Fried is not seeking a second term and instead running for Governor.

Simpson, now Florida Senate President, hails from the agriculture industry as an egg farmer.

The support from Stemberger and Florida Family Action, which has focused on social issues like fighting abortion, comes a day after Simpson landed the endorsement of Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and one of the nation’s most influential fiscal conservatives.

Simpson also enjoys the backing of 59 Sheriffs, the National Rifle Association, Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC, The Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Forestry Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce and The Associated Industries of Florida.

He has also been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz. Additionally, Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis, sitting members of the Cabinet seeking re-election, have endorsed him as well.

He’s also sitting on more than $13.5 million in cash on hand in his campaign account and with political committees under his control.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott says Republicans 'still want the facts to come out' about the 2020 election

nextConsumer advocates push accountability for bad actors, assistance for homeowners ahead of Special Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories