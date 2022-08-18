August 18, 2022
Email insights: Democrats dog Ron DeSantis for courting ‘MAGA Extremists’
Ron DeSantis' rallies are back.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 18, 20223min0

Is the Governor 'palling around with fellow MAGA extremists to increase his national profile?'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is traveling again in support of high-profile Republican candidates in other states, and the national Democratic Party is increasing awareness of his travel plans.

The bluntly-titled “Ron DeSantis continues his MAGA Extremist Tour” email from the Democratic National Committee’s “War Room” denounces the Florida Governor for “palling around with fellow MAGA extremists to increase his national profile.”

“Ron DeSantis continues traveling across the country campaigning for election deniers, abortion extremists, and associates of anti-Semites. DeSantis already campaigned for Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona earlier this week, and is joining Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and J.D. Vance in Ohio on Friday,” the email contends.

Indeed, DeSantis was in Phoenix last week, where he filled a 5,000-seat arena as the headlining act at a Turning Point USA rally on behalf of Lake and Masters, who emerged from competitive Primaries with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Masters and Lake have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, but disappointment ensued for those on hand who may have hoped for DeSantis to do his own version of one of Trump’s grievance rants about his loss to Joe Biden.

There was little focus on stolen elections, with rhetoric tailored toward party unity. And by the end of his remarks, DeSantis was promising to send National Guard members to stand guard at the Mexican border in cooperation with Lake, if she were elected Governor.

While DeSantis didn’t tie himself to Trump in the remarks, gubernatorial candidate Lake did so, and memorably.

“He’s got BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE President Trump has,” Lake said, introducing DeSantis as a Governor who brought “Trump strength” to Florida.

Whether Vance or Mastriano will address the BDE construct is unknown at the time of this writing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

