August 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

Jacob OglesAugust 22, 20224min6

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Val Demings faces Democratic challengers ahead of expected matchup with Marco Rubio

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Poll: Cory Mills holds narrow edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

0822_Crist_Politicians
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls.

A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win.

St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.

Another 11% remained undecided or declined to answer, but that leaves little room for the vote to swing before the final ballots are cast on Tuesday.

Pollsters conducted the survey Aug. 20 and 21, polling 1,617 likely Democratic Primary voters. The large sample size gives the poll just a 2.4 percentage point margin of error, pollsters report. Results were weighted based on the active voter demographics for registered Democrats in the state.

The pollster had last tested the field in early August, when it found Crist leading with 56% to Fried’s 24%.

Moreover, much of that support appears locked in and unchangeable. Pollsters found 57% of likely Democratic voters had already voted by the time they answered the survey. Of those, 63% broke for Crist and just over 31% went to Fried; the remaining 6% did not answer.

Of note, Crist performs better among women candidates than men, though he wins both demographics. About 55% of male voters surveyed prefer Crist as the Democratic nominee, compared to 34% who like Fried. Meanwhile, almost 63% of women like Crist and just over 26% prefer Fried.

That’s despite the prospect of Fried becoming the first woman elected as Governor in Florida, an underlying theme of Fried advertising since she went on air.

Crist leads among all racial demographics polled. About 57% of White voters go to Crist, along with 62% of Black voters, 61% of Hispanic voters and 57% of Asian or Pacific Islander voters.

Fried leads Crist in the Gainesville media market, with 42% to Crist’s 40%, and the candidates divide voters in the Panama City market. But Crist holds a lead everywhere else in the state.

And while the two candidates evenly split the under-30 crowd, with each taking 44% of the young vote, Crist leads in every other age group, taking 69% of the 70-and-over vote where only 21% prefer Fried.

The winner of the Tuesday Democratic Primary will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist, Nikki Fried battle in Democratic Primary to see who takes on Ron DeSantis

nextPoll: Majority of GOP voters who already cast CD 15 ballots support Laurel Lee

6 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    August 22, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Go Charlie! We need Charlie to crush the Christian fascists, the anti-government terrorists, and the white supremacist hordes in Florida. Although he is a GOP plant who will most likely throw the election so that Ron can be elected again…we hope Charlie accidentally wins.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    August 22, 2022 at 8:47 am

    The Red Tsunami is coming and it is headed right for the Corsin / Offen misfits.

    Reply

  • Elliott Offen

    August 22, 2022 at 9:00 am

    You heard the headline… Crist headed for victory. DeSantis is a goner…and then many of you terrorists will be beaten, arrested, killed etc.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      August 22, 2022 at 9:02 am

      You hope that Carlie wins. Your quote. Kind of like I hope I win the lottery. That’s not going to happen either.

      Reply

      • Elliott Offen

        August 22, 2022 at 9:27 am

        Eventually DeSantis will go bye bye and you people will suffer unimaginable cruelty. This is all that matters. Your days are numbered..

        Reply

  • Tom

    August 22, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Idiot Elliot, Corsin, Alex nut case strike again with mental recitation. Really disturbed.
    My goodness, how deranged.
    Chameleon or fraud, no chance but enjoy pretending. America’s Gov, the greatest in USA.
    2.7% unemployment, 500,000 jobs avail in Florida. 7.8% growth wage in Florida.
    Besides the above mentioned soros
    Manchurians and the other who linger on FP, it’s a DeSantis love fest! He had more in attendance at school board rallies yesterday, compared to chameleon and fraud! Enjoy losers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories