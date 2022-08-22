Primary prediction market fades Nikki Fried in final day

Affiliates of the Nikki Fried campaign continue to talk about a “wave” of support, but if one leading prediction market is right, it’s a flat surf.

Action on the PredictIt platform shows what appears to be a final fade for the Agriculture Commissioner’s campaign for Governor, which she finished with a flurry of activity that does not appear to have impressed investors in the 2022 Democratic Primary market.

At this writing, the most recent hourly spot price for a “Yes” share for Fried is an anemic 6 cents, by far her lowest performance of the campaign on the platform. A “Yes” share was 13 cents just a few hours earlier.

Crist “Yes” shares have been priced over 90 cents for a few hours, with the final push over the 90-cent threshold corresponding with the Fried dip.

Fried’s fade is even more dramatic on the market for the General Election, with investors all but bailing on her chances to win the race overall in November. The most recent hourly spot price on a “Yes” share is just 1 cent, which ties her with U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is not even running for Governor but for Senate.

Crist, though a strong favorite in this market to win the Primary, is a pronounced underdog in any General Election investment. Even amid his surge among Primary investors, his “Yes” share is still priced at just 8 cents. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to hover above 90 cents for a “Yes” share, meanwhile.

The latest movement in this market came after the final public survey of the Primary dropped. St. Pete Polls’ last survey of this race found Crist with 59% support, nearly doubling up on Fried’s 30%. Undecided voters made up the remaining 11%.

Of the 57% of respondents who said they had already voted, Crist was even stronger, drawing 63% support compared to 31% for Fried.