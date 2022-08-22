Maxwell Alejandro Frost leads CD 10 field by double digits, poll shows

A new poll shows Maxwell Alejandro Frost with a major lead in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Data For Progress released survey results showing 34% of likely Democratic Primary voters intend to vote for Frost. That’s a significant base of support in a 10-Democrat field, and a sizable lead over his next closest competitor, Randolph Bracy, who earned 18% of the vote.

Frost, an activist connected to the March For Our Lives movement, has managed to build up momentum and financial resources despite facing a number of established political leaders. Bracy is a state Senator, but hardly the only well-known figure in the race.

Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson comes in third in the poll with 14% of the vote, the only other candidate to crack double digits. Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown shows with 6% of the vote.

Beyond that, Natalie Jackson polls at 5%, Terence Gray at 3%, Khalid Muneer at 2% and Jack Achenbach and Teresa Tachon at 1%, while Jeffrey Boone failed to have any support surface in the poll.

About 15% of voters remain unsure, and the poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. But if the results hold true, there’s little stopping Frost from being the top vote-getter in the race for the nomination.

Of note, about 33% of those polled already cast their ballots by mail or through early voting. Pollsters collected 585 responses from Aug. 19 to 21.

CD 10 was drawn with a heavy Democratic lean on Florida’s new congressional map, with 65.11% of voters there voting for Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election and just 33.45% going for Republican Donald Trump.

Pollsters also measured favorability of candidates in the race and a few major figures outside of it. About 85% of voters have a favorable view of Biden, and 94% have an unfavorable view of Trump, for example.

Frost’s and Bracy’s net favorability appear close to one another despite the gap in where they poll in the race.

About 48% of voters have a favorable view of Frost, while 10% have an unfavorable view. By comparison, 43% think well of Bracy and 9% think poorly.

By comparison, about 30% of those polled have an unfavorable view of Grayson and 24% have a negative view of Brown. Both those candidates have positive net favorability overall but clearly take a hit in standing in the poll.

The rest of the field seems largely unknown to voters days ahead of the Democratic Primary.