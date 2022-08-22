August 22, 2022
Maxwell Alejandro Frost leads CD 10 field by double digits, poll shows

Jacob OglesAugust 22, 20224min0

Maxwell Frost 1
He leads a number of established Democratic officials including Randolph Bracy and Alan Grayson.

A new poll shows Maxwell Alejandro Frost with a major lead in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Data For Progress released survey results showing 34% of likely Democratic Primary voters intend to vote for Frost. That’s a significant base of support in a 10-Democrat field, and a sizable lead over his next closest competitor, Randolph Bracy, who earned 18% of the vote.

Frost, an activist connected to the March For Our Lives movement, has managed to build up momentum and financial resources despite facing a number of established political leaders. Bracy is a state Senator, but hardly the only well-known figure in the race.

Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson comes in third in the poll with 14% of the vote, the only other candidate to crack double digits. Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown shows with 6% of the vote.

Beyond that, Natalie Jackson polls at 5%, Terence Gray at 3%, Khalid Muneer at 2% and Jack Achenbach and Teresa Tachon at 1%, while Jeffrey Boone failed to have any support surface in the poll.

About 15% of voters remain unsure, and the poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. But if the results hold true, there’s little stopping Frost from being the top vote-getter in the race for the nomination.

Of note, about 33% of those polled already cast their ballots by mail or through early voting. Pollsters collected 585 responses from Aug. 19 to 21.

CD 10 was drawn with a heavy Democratic lean on Florida’s new congressional map, with 65.11% of voters there voting for Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election and just 33.45% going for Republican Donald Trump.

Pollsters also measured favorability of candidates in the race and a few major figures outside of it. About 85% of voters have a favorable view of Biden, and 94% have an unfavorable view of Trump, for example.

Frost’s and Bracy’s net favorability appear close to one another despite the gap in where they poll in the race.

About 48% of voters have a favorable view of Frost, while 10% have an unfavorable view. By comparison, 43% think well of Bracy and 9% think poorly.

By comparison, about 30% of those polled have an unfavorable view of Grayson and 24% have a negative view of Brown. Both those candidates have positive net favorability overall but clearly take a hit in standing in the poll.

The rest of the field seems largely unknown to voters days ahead of the Democratic Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

