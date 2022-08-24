Hannah Crow, Christian Caban head to runoff for Leon County Commission District 2 seat

Hannah Crow and Christian Caban will square off in a runoff election on Nov. 8 as the top two vote-getters in a crowded field for the Leon County Commission District 2 seat.

With all 21 precincts reporting Crow received 26% of the vote, followed by Caban with 15.8%. Lynda Gayle Bell had 15.6%, Will Crowley 14.2%, Manny Joanos 13.1%, Sabrina Allen 10.3%, and Max Epstein 4.6%.

Caban, a small business owner, was endorsed by Grow Tallahassee and Paul Mitchell, a partner with Florida’s largest lobbying firm, The Southern Group.

“If you look at Tallahassee, there’s a clear divide in politics right now,” Caban said. “I am a fresh voice that hopefully can connect parties that have clear, opposite views on things.”

Caban led the field in fundraising down the stretch in August, racking up $14,000 in contributions and spending nearly $25,000. Crow raised $7,500 in August but spent $30,000, while Joanos raised just over $3,000 and spent over $22,000.

The annual salary for the office is $83,945.