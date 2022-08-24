August 24, 2022
Americans for Prosperity Action-Florida celebrates wins of 14 GOP Primary endorsees
What is it with Congress and stock trades?

Jesse Scheckner

salazar
The group claims to have sent nearly 2M mailers and made more than 500K phone calls for candidates.

The Florida lobbying and political spending arm of the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is applauding 14 candidates it backed in the Primary for winning their respective races.

The political committee, Americans for Prosperity Action-Florida, endorsed more than double that number of candidates this year. Some advanced to the General Election without a Primary challenge.

Others were at the mercy of voters and emerged victorious, including U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District and U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida’s 27th Congressional District .

The group also threw its support behind state Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull; state Reps. Alex Andrade, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Scott Franklin, David Smith and Josie Tomkow; former Secretary of State Laurel Lee¸ who is running in Florida’s 15th Congressional District; and state House candidates Dean Black, Tiffany Esposito, Rachel Plakon and Juan Carlos Porras.

All won Tuesday.

AFP Action-Florida claims to have sent nearly 2 million mailers, made more than half a million phone calls and knocked on doors to advocate for its chosen candidates in the leadup to the Primary.

Those candidates share a common set of values and “are committed to policies that advance freedom and (break down) barriers that prevent Floridians from reaching their full potential,” said Skylar Zander, senior adviser to AFP Action-Florida.

“We will now turn our attention to the General Election to educate voters in support of candidates who will work to improve our state’s economy and improve opportunities for everyone.”

Founded in 2004, Americans for Prosperity receives much of its funding from billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch whose company, Koch Industries, is the second largest privately held company in America.

In the 2020 election cycle, the group said, AFP Action supported candidates across the U.S. with more than 8.5 million telephone calls, 1.5 million door knocks and more than 49 million mailers.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

One comment

  • marylou

    August 24, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Americans for RICH PEOPLE’S PROSPERITY. Vote out the Republicans who are working for the Wealthy–not for you!

