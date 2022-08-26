August 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau County putting $77.5K to work removing derelict vessels

Wes WolfeAugust 26, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Nassau Schools reach agreement with support staff, teacher negotiations continue

NE Florida

Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses

NE Florida

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

nassau county derelict vessel
Some vessels hung around so long they’ve nearly become another part of the scenery.

Lack of insurance, lack of money, lack of care or knowledge could each be factors, but regardless of how a derelict vessel got to where it is, it shouldn’t be there. The boats are a navigational hazard, an eyesore and frequently endanger their immediate environment through leaking of fuels and other chemicals from the vessel.

Removing these boats from American waterways is a priority for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and it’s a priority for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) here in the Sunshine State.

“Every vessel owner should realize that there will be an end of life for their vessel,” FWC said in a statement. “If they have an opportunity to legally sell the vessel near its end of life, that’s great! If not, the owner must have a plan to properly dispose of the vessel.”

Nassau County Commissioners, at its latest meeting, approved an agreement with FWC for $77,500 to deal with four derelict and abandoned vessels lining the county’s otherwise picturesque waterways. 

“When a vessel is abandoned, the county notifies the FWC to investigate the vessel(s) to determine if it meets the criteria outlined in Florida (law),” according to a Nassau County government statement.

“Upon the FWC’s determination that the vessel is in fact derelict, the FWC provides notice to the last known owner/custodian of the vessel and affords (them) an opportunity for a hearing compliant with fundamental procedural due process. After that process is completed, the FWC will authorize the county to remove and destroy the vessel.”

Some of the vessels have hung around highly public areas for so long they’ve nearly become just another part of the scenery. 

Those selected are the white antique cabin cruiser in the St. Marys River, west of Crandall Road, the white Columbia sailboat near the southeast bank of Tiger Island, the white houseboat in the marsh on the east side of Piney Island, and a white S2 yacht in the marsh north of State Road 200, near the Shave Bridge.

Once FWC executes the contract, county personnel will go about removing the vessels.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWayne Clark endorses Lakesha Burton for Jax Sheriff

nextJanelle Perez raises $69K in first half of August, grows commanding cash lead in SD 38

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories