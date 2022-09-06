September 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Florida ACLU announces Tiffani Lennon as new Executive Director

Kelly HayesSeptember 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Natalie Kelly: Thinking about suicide? Help is available

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric invests $5M in USF research toward net zero emissions by 2050

2022Headlines

AG Ashley Moody holds massive cash lead in re-election bid

tiffani lennon
Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has announced that Tiffani Lennon will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and executive management to the ACLU of Florida. Lennon joins the organization as it continues to challenge recent legislation it claims attacks the rights of free speech, voting, abortion and LGBTQ individuals.

“I am honored to join the ACLU at this pivotal time in our history,” Lennon said in a statement. “We will work to bring about the change that Florida and our country desperately need. My family and I look forward to calling Florida home.”

Lennon most recently served as the executive director of the Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP). Prior to that role, Lennon was chief executive officer of a health equity foundation, Ray of Hope, vice president of strategic development for Ability Connection Colorado, and department chair in law and society at the University of Denver.

Lennon’s educational background includes a master of laws in international finance and economic law from the University of London Birkbeck College of Law, Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and a bachelor’s in education and psychology from Rider University.

“We are fortunate to attract a talented leader like Tiffani to coalesce our efforts to shift the tide of the all-out war on civil liberties currently underway in Florida,” Heather Gupte, president of the ACLU of Florida Board of Directors, said in a statement. “She has the empathy, experience, and fortitude to lead the type of approach needed in this great state.”

Lennon will start her role with the ACLU of Florida on Sept. 12. She will replace Amy Turkel, who took over to serve as interim executive director back in January. Turkel stepped in after the organization’s executive director Dr. Micah W. Kubic left his position after three years to return to his home state of Kansas and lead its ACLU affiliate.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

nextAG Ashley Moody holds massive cash lead in re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories