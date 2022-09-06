Personnel note: Florida ACLU announces Tiffani Lennon as new Executive Director

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has announced that Tiffani Lennon will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and executive management to the ACLU of Florida. Lennon joins the organization as it continues to challenge recent legislation it claims attacks the rights of free speech, voting, abortion and LGBTQ individuals.

“I am honored to join the ACLU at this pivotal time in our history,” Lennon said in a statement. “We will work to bring about the change that Florida and our country desperately need. My family and I look forward to calling Florida home.”

Lennon most recently served as the executive director of the Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP). Prior to that role, Lennon was chief executive officer of a health equity foundation, Ray of Hope, vice president of strategic development for Ability Connection Colorado, and department chair in law and society at the University of Denver.

Lennon’s educational background includes a master of laws in international finance and economic law from the University of London Birkbeck College of Law, Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and a bachelor’s in education and psychology from Rider University.

“We are fortunate to attract a talented leader like Tiffani to coalesce our efforts to shift the tide of the all-out war on civil liberties currently underway in Florida,” Heather Gupte, president of the ACLU of Florida Board of Directors, said in a statement. “She has the empathy, experience, and fortitude to lead the type of approach needed in this great state.”

Lennon will start her role with the ACLU of Florida on Sept. 12. She will replace Amy Turkel, who took over to serve as interim executive director back in January. Turkel stepped in after the organization’s executive director Dr. Micah W. Kubic left his position after three years to return to his home state of Kansas and lead its ACLU affiliate.