September 6, 2022
Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies adds Abigail Mainor

Drew Wilson

Abigail Mainor — Red Hills Strategies
'In bringing on Abigail Mainor, we’re adding more talent and greater bandwidth to the Red Hills Strategies team'

The Red Hills Strategies team has expanded to five members with the recent hire of Abigail Mainor as project coordinator.

“Strategic communications requires strong skills, a wide range of capabilities and the capacity to deliver high quality work in a timely manner. In bringing on Abigail Mainor, we’re adding more talent and greater bandwidth to the Red Hills Strategies team so we can continue to design and deliver effective campaigns,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the communications firm four years ago.

In her new role as project coordinator, Mainor will write on behalf of clients, track and report media coverage and analyze social content.

Before joining Red Hills Strategies, Mainor interned for elected officials in Florida and in Washington, including former state Rep. Mel Ponder and U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

Mainor earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University. At FSU, she was involved in leadership roles on campus with student organizations, including Students for Life, Speech and Debate, and Network of Enlightened Women.

Red Hills Strategies, founded in late 2018, is a communications firm focused on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State. The firm’s clients include future Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

Mainor joins Bevis, along with Brittany Morgan Clark, Julie Fazekas and Madison Dorval.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

