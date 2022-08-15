August 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment

Aimee SachsAugust 15, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad

HeadlinesTallahassee

Jay Revell to walk across his district in Leon County Commission bid

Tallahassee

Bill Proctor outraises his opponents in July fundraising to defend Leon County Commission seat

Gwendolyn. Marshall ART
The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.

The lawsuit challenges a statute that “improperly confiscates charitable organizations’ money to punish them for helping accused persons access their freedom.”

The 15-page complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee.

The ACLU of Florida says Marshall’s enforcement of Florida Statute 903.286 wrongfully takes away charitable organizations’ money to “punish them for helping accused persons access their freedom.”

“Clerk Marshall’s policy particularly harms people charged with relatively minor charges who cannot afford to purchase a professional bond,” the complaint states.

According to the Monday complaint, Marshall’s enforcement of the statute violates the Eighth Amendment by allowing clerks to “use cash bail to impose criminal penalties on innocent parties, such as bail funds, which deprives them of the money that makes their operation possible.”

“The enforcement of this statute is yet another unprecedented attack on bail funds,” said ACLU of Florida Staff Attorney Jerry Edwards.

“Wealth-based incarceration in the name of cash bail does not make communities safer, it lines the pockets of government and private interests. While we wait for the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court to enact key systemic change, it’s important to continue to support groups like the Tallahassee Bail Fund, not place undue burden on them.”

The Tallahassee Bail Fund posts cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person’s release from jail, using public donations.

“We are grateful for the ACLU of Florida’s legal support in helping interrupt a crippling practice of court fines and fees that, on top of cash bail, makes the price tag of freedom untenable for us and families across Leon County,” said Tallahassee Bail Fund co-founder Hannah Schwadron.

“For a group working every day to get people out of cages and home to their loved ones, this justice effort is a beacon of light and a lifeline.”

The Tallahassee Bail Fund is asking the court to declare the statute unconstitutional and bar Marshall from enforcing it.

Post Views: 0

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHarvard disavows survey released by CD 7 Republican Al Santos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories