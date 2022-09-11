September 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers add $2.8M to FSU Panama City health research center planning
Image via FSU.

Renzo DowneySeptember 11, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

2022Headlines

Marco Rubio asks Tampa Bay Rays to rethink donation supporting ‘radical left’s agenda’

FSU PC Holley Academic Center
FSU hopes to develop novel therapies, and advance health tech at the new research center.

Lawmakers have approved an additional $2.8 million to help build a Florida State University health research center in Panama City.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved the funds Friday through the Local Support Grants Program, a new state mechanism for lawmakers to secure federal dollars for local projects. The funding is a fraction of the $175 million paid out statewide under the program.

The project will benefit the planning phase for the FSU Health Academic Research Center, otherwise known as the FSU Health ARC.

“This new facility will create a transformational health sciences research environment in Panama City that will not only serve communities across northern Florida, but will also have a broader regional and national impact by developing novel therapies for important diseases, advancing technologies to maintain health and prevent illness, and educating health care providers for the future,” according to the funding request.

On top of the $2.8 million, the now $70.8 million project already has $33 million in state funding and $5 million in federal funding.

FSU Health ARC’s service area covers Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington counties in the Panhandle.

“FSU Health ARC will provide patients access to new drugs, devices, and clinical innovations developed by investigators through cutting-edge research and clinical trials,” according to the request.

While the request was filed by Okaloosa County Republican Rep. Patt Maney, the research center will reside in Panama City, home to the House’s chief budget negotiator, Republican Rep. Jay Trumbull.

More broadly, lawmakers granted Bay County $13.8 million through the local support program, including a $6 million request by Trumbull to restore the water quality in Lullwater Lake Basin.

Overall, 238 projects were selected out of 971 requests made by lawmakers.

Of the top 10 costliest projects, four went to Pinellas County, home of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican; two went to Pasco County, home of Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican; and three went to Trumbull’s home Bay County.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories