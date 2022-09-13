Duval GOP says Lakesha Burton should withdraw from Jax Sheriff race over campaign ‘turmoil’

Citing “turmoil” in Democrat Lakesha Burton’s Jacksonville Sheriff campaign, the Republican Party of Duval County is calling on Burton to exit the contest.

A press release from the county GOP spotlights reporting that Burton parted ways with consultant John Daigle. That news is leading Chairman Dean Black to call on Burton to apologize to donors and leave the race for Jacksonville Sheriff.

“After dodging questions for weeks about her shady campaign activity and unethical election conduct, Lakesha Burton finally took action. Unfortunately Burton didn’t take responsibility for her clear failure in judgement but chose to pass the buck. Burton fired her consultant after a former judge and prosecutor allege Burton’s campaign broke multiple election laws and illegally spent hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Black contends, citing a complaint filed by Jeri O’Hara spotlighted by the Florida’s Voice website.

The complaint accuses Burton of using her political committee to expressly advocate for her election, and urging donors to donate multiple times in excess of statutory limits.

“Our message to ‘Lawless’ Lakesha Burton is simple: The only acceptable response is to apologize to her donors for her misuse of funds and to withdraw from the race for her failure in judgment and clear lack of integrity. She can’t be expected to enforce Jacksonville’s laws if she can’t follow the law herself,” Black charges.

We’ve reached out to the Burton campaign for comment on the latest from the Duval County GOP, but did not get an immediate response. A statement offered yesterday framed the dismissal of Daigle, a veteran Jacksonville political consultant, as akin to halftime adjustments during a game.

“When Chief Burton played basketball, it was very common at halftime for the coach to review what happened in the first half that worked, and what didn’t, then make any changes needed. That’s what happened here. After the primary, the campaign reviewed the first half and felt a change will give Chief Burton a better chance to win in November,” Burton’s campaign contended.

The campaign is still interviewing political consultants, an interesting problem to solve with 56 days until Election Day.

Burton is in a runoff this November against Republican T.K. Waters in a Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters, the sole Republican running, got 47% in August. Burton got 33%, which led the field of four Democrats running.

In addition to hiring a consultant, Burton has significant ground to make up in terms of fundraising. Between his campaign account and his political committee, Waters has nearly $800,000 cash on hand. Burton has under $300,000 cash in hand between her campaign account and political committee, a number boosted by a $149,000 donation from insurance executive David Miller on Aug. 29.

Burton will see a boost this weekend, when she rallies with Senate candidate Val Demings Saturday at a location to be announced. The move is aiming to show some evidence of a coordinated ticket.

The names on hand include CFO nominee and former Rep. Adam Hattersley, Florida’s 4th Congressional District nominee Lashonda “L.J.” Holloway, state Senate candidate and outgoing Rep. Tracie Davis, and House hopeful Michael Anderson.

State Sen. Audrey Gibson, a Jacksonville mayoral contender and fellow 2023 candidate, will also be on hand. The other major Democratic candidate for Mayor, Donna Deegan, is not advertised as appearing Saturday as of yet.