Rick Scott still won’t commit to supporting Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP Leader

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is too busy living in the present to worry about the future, even the future of Senate leadership.

That’s one potential read of the Florida Senator yet again stopping short of a “yes” when asked during a national interview Wednesday if he would support Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell leading Senate Republicans beyond this year.

Scott, Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has not endorsed McConnell. He insists that while he has a “good working relationship” with McConnell, it’s simply too early to commit to supporting his return to the top spot in the GOP caucus should Republicans take back the Senate.

“He’ll decide if he’s going to continue to run. I assume he will,” Scott said on Fox News’ America Reports Wednesday.

“I’m focused on the November Senate races,” Scott added. “We have a lot of elections coming up. We have a presidential race coming up. We have a lot of other elections. I’ll focus on those when I get to them.”

“I’m focused on the Senate,” Scott added. “I have a good working relationship with Mitch McConnell. And I’m going to focus on getting the Senate back.”

Scott made similar comments at the National Conservatism Conference last weekend, telling reporters when asked “we’ll see what he wants to do” when asked about McConnell staying caucus leader.

The latest questions about harmony among Republican leadership come in the wake of the Kentucky Republican’s doubts that Republicans have more than a 50/50 shot at taking back the Senate due to questionable candidates in certain races.

Scott offered a series of defenses of the GOP Senate field in response.

“A lot of the Washington crowd, what they want to do is pick the candidates,” Scott said on “The Charlie Kirk Show” Sept. 6.

During a Sept. 1 spot on the Brian Kilmeade radio show, Scott claimed McConnell’s doubts amounted to a “shot at our candidates and the voters.”

The schism between Scott and McConnell is documented at this point. They had a public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to rescue America.” McConnell slammed the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs as a nonstarter if he led Senate Republicans next year.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post, and Scott has not squashed the possibility of such a run, despite months of questions about it.