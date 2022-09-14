Last Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida’s electric vehicle charging plan has the feds’ green light.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration approved Florida’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule, making $71.5 million available this fiscal year.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, passed as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will make $5 billion available nationwide for EV infrastructure projects. USDOT approved Florida’s plan along with those of 35 other states and territories.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release.

A No. 1 concern halting the proliferation of electric vehicles is “range anxiety.” USDOT and the Department of Energy hope its infrastructure program will lower transportation costs and increase commuters’ confidence.

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

Florida’s plan is to grow its network to 6,772 public charging ports, starting with the state’s 6,244 miles of “Designated EV Corridors.”

Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack also thanked state leaders for helping get state charging plans in the fast lane.

Evening Reads

—“Not so deadly Ron DeSantis — law and order Governor has signed fewer death warrants than predecessors” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Marco Rubio co-sponsors Senator’s bill banning abortions nationally after 15 weeks” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald

—“Republicans in muddle on abortion as ban proposed by Lindsey Graham exposes rifts” via Hannah Knowles, Rachel Roubein and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post

—“Republicans push for delay on same-sex marriage vote” via Burgess Everett of POLITICO

—“Rick Scott still won’t commit to supporting Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP Leader” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Latino voters, once solidly Democratic, split along economic lines” via Aaron Zitner and Bryan Mena of The Wall Street Journal

—“What Republicans would do if they win back Congress” via Rachel Cohen of Vox

—“How a rail strike could wreak havoc on the American supply chain” via Peter Goldman of The New York Times

—“Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Parkland gunman’s penalty trial: Uproar in court as defense rests without warning” via David Fleshler and Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Broward Sheriff Greg Tony lied and ‘misused his public position,’ state board finds” via Lisa Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“‘A group of future leaders’: FAMU football players are feeling heard by school administration” via Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat

Quote of the Day

“Can you imagine the emotional toll this takes on individuals to have their lives upended and hopes dashed at the whims of a Governor, having to wait again and again for an opportunity that keeps moving further away?”

— Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on the infrequency of clemency board meetings.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights