September 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Mountain out of a molehill’: Charlie Crist dismisses criticism of Karla Hernández remarks
Karla Hernandez-Mats and Charlie Crist. Image via AP.

Renzo DowneySeptember 16, 20224min5

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee Mayor debate: John Dailey, Kristin Dozier spar over growth, utilities, homelessness

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist demands all info behind decision on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

House GOP and candidate invest combined $45K in two weeks in Palm Beach’s solidly blue HD 92

Karla Hernandez-Mats Charlie Crist
The exchange came a day after Crist declined to answer a reporter's question about Hernández's comment.

Charlie Crist does not say running mate Karla Hernández crossed a line with her comment that her background in teaching special education qualifies her to deal with a “dysfunctional Legislature.”

The comment, viewed as a joke by some, is the latest target of attack Republicans are driving against the Democratic gubernatorial ticket.

“She’s great. She’s great. They’re making a mountain out of a molehill,” Crist told Florida Politics of Hernández’s critics.

The exchange came a day after Crist declined to answer a reporter’s question about Hernández’s remarks, recorded in a video clip that has sparked outrage among critics. The news conference chiefly concerned the state-sponsored flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday.

“We’re dealing with a serious topic right now,” he told reporters. “Let’s stay on this topic and continue to be serious.”

Crist announced Hernández, president of the United Teachers of Dade union, as his running mate late last month. The Hernández clip is of a Tuesday Cape Coral event obtained by Fox News Digital.

“I’m a sp-ed (special education) teacher, so my major is emotionally handicapped education, OK?” Hernández says in the clip. “That by itself qualifies me to deal with a dysfunctional Legislature.”

Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, selected the union leader in part for her background in education in an attempt to contrast the ticket against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his education agenda.

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted her outrage on Wednesday.

“Sickened by callous words from someone who claims to be an advocate for our children,” the First Lady wrote. And then she addressed Hernández in her tweet. “I will make it my mission to let all parents know of the ‘hate in your heart.’”

Stephanie Rivera, national Press Secretary for the Republican State Leadership Committee, said she’s hit a new low in her attack on the state’s Republican-led Legislature.

“Calling the (Legislature) dysfunctional and then comparing it to special needs students is disgraceful and a new low for (Karla Hernandez-Mats),” the committee’s rapid response team tweeted. “Hernandez-Mats’ out-of-touch rhetoric proves she’s unfit to represent Floridians, and she owes Florida special needs students an apology.”

Despite Crist’s response, Republicans say Hernández’s comment isn’t to be written off.

“She was disrespectful of people who have special needs,” Evan Power, Chairman of Chairs of the Republican Party of Florida, told Florida Politics. “It’s not an insignificant remark and it speaks to how she’s out of touch with the voters of Florida.”

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist demands all info behind decision on Martha's Vineyard migrant flight

nextNOAA vessel speed proposal, meant to protect right whales, draws charter captains' ire

5 comments

  • Charlie Crist

    September 16, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Elect me. Let’s put an end to GOP lies, grifting, and crime. Even I got sick of it and quit the GOP for Christ sakes! That should tell you something right there!😆

    Reply

  • Avy115

    September 16, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    I actually have even produced $32800 best in thirty days simply running some clean responsibilities from a laptop. Immediately as soon as I’ve misplaced my preceding position, I became very distressed and luckily I actually have observed this pleasant on line possibility that’s why I should make heaps (cdr-02) staying at home. Everyone can virtually be part of this pleasant work & accumulate greater bucks online with the aid of using.

    checking this page———->>>

    Reply

  • Avy115

    September 16, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    I actually have even produced $32800 best in thirty days simply running some clean responsibilities from a laptop. Immediately as soon as I’ve misplaced my preceding position, I became very distressed and luckily I actually have observed this pleasant on line possibility that’s why I should make heaps (cdr-04) staying at home. Everyone can virtually be part of this pleasant work & accumulate greater bucks online with the aid of using.

    checking this page———->>> cashprofit99.netlify.app/

    Reply

  • Paul

    September 16, 2022 at 3:37 pm

    Sat it again and say it LOUDER Ms. Hernandez! I love it when fascist crybabies get all fake PC about liberals daring to use THEIR tactics. Ans bite me, First “Lady” DiStinkus.

    Reply

  • Karla Hernandez

    September 16, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    Vote for me. I’ll sort out these conservative nitwits… using the military if I have to. God already knows someone of them need to be annihilated for the sake of humanity. Donald Trump should be executed tomorrow.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories