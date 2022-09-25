September 25, 2022
FPL dispatches teams to prepare for storm, encourages Floridians launch prep plans
FPL crews trim trees near Coral Gables. Image via FPL.

FPL Tree trimming - Coral Gables 9-24-22
Are you prepared for Tropical Storm Ian?

Florida Power & Light dispatched teams to trim trees in Florida ahead of a hurricane  tracking toward the state. Workers aim to limit hazards that could stand thousands of Floridians without power in the event hurricane-force winds impact their area.

Forecasts show Tropical Ian making ground fall in west Florida between Wednesday and Friday.

Officials from the company reminded property owners that it’s best to do any cutting of branches well before a storm hits before local governments divert standard waste pickup.

“As a reminder to our customers, municipalities often suspend pickup of branches and debris in advance of a storm, so now is not the time to trim lines around your home, as those branches could become dangerous projectiles in a storm,” reads a message from FPL Communications. “If you already have trimmed trees and your county has suspended pickup, please help prevent outages by tying down or securing any of those loose branches or other debris.”

But the company also warned anyone attempting to cut down branches on their own to be mindful of power lines and keep any ladders and tools at least 10 feet away from active lines. The power company issued other tips for storm preparation on its website.

That includes developing an emergency plan that includes securing vehicles, including boats, and making a plan for pets.

Officials remind those staying in their own homes to be prepared to survive without power or water for up to 14 days. A two-week supply of goods should include a gallon of water per day for each person in a home, non-perishable foods, disposable silverware, matches or lighters, medications and prescriptions, personal hygiene supplies, baby supplies, pet food, trash bags, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, soaps and detergents, rubber gloves, sunscreen, insect repellant, tarp, clothing, blankets, pillows and entertainment that doesn’t require power.

Individuals should supply themselves with cash or travelers checks in the event banks are unable to operate for a period.

For insurance purposes, individuals should photograph or video homes inside and outside to verify condition before the arrival of a storm.

Before a storm hits, individuals should make sure to fill automobile gas tanks and propane tanks, and should have cellular phones fully charged.

FPL also recommended companies turn refrigerators and freezers to their coolest setting. Individuals may also want to fill bath tubs with water, but should sanitize them first.

