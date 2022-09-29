September 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Pete crews assess damage, 185,000 in Pinellas without power
Thousands of utility workers stand by — it's going to get very busy.

Kelly HayesSeptember 29, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

As Tropical Storm Ian continues to weaken, nearly 460K are without power in Tampa Bay

APoliticalHeadlines

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Ian projected to move off Florida, missing Jacksonville

FdxPrJLWYAIW7kJ
For now, the city is asking residents to stay off the roads.

The city of St. Petersburg has released a preliminary report on damage caused by Hurricane Ian, stating that so far, there doesn’t appear to be significant damage. But Duke Energy has reported 185,517 Pinellas County residents are still without power as of Thursday morning.

The city has received reports of numerous downed trees and power lines. As of 7 a.m., the city has confirmed 79 out-of-service traffic lights. The city is responding with generators and stop signs, with police officers on hand to monitor. Fire crews also reported a handful of fires that have been contained with minor damage and no injuries.

Push teams are set to head out at daylight to remove debris from downed trees from main roadways and access to hospitals. They expect to have a more accurate count of downed trees and power lines later today.

For now, the city is asking residents to stay off the roads as crews clear power lines and trees and until power is restored to traffic signals.

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified and made landfall on Florida’s Southwest coast as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, pummeling areas just south of Tampa Bay. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told reporters Wednesday morning she spoke with Mayors of Fort Myers, Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Naples to offer resources for communities impacted by the storm, which was previously expected to directly hit the Tampa Bay area earlier this week.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge. But the storm continued to impact Central Florida overnight, maintaining hurricane strength most of the way as it crossed the state.

U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTropical Storm Ian projected to move off Florida, missing Jacksonville

nextPeople trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

One comment

  • Tom

    September 29, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Tropical 3 windcane

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more