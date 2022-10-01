October 1, 2022
Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday
Image via TECO.

tampa electric power outage hurricane ian
The utility company expects portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had more damage, to be restored by Monday night. 

Tampa Electric has restored power to 92% of its customers as of noon Saturday, and it expects to wrap up restoration by Sunday evening for most households.

Currently, 63,550 Tampa Electric customers are still without power, according to a noon update from the Florida Public Service Commission. More than 3,000 crew members from across the country are still working around the clock to restore power for those affected by Hurricane Ian. These responders include teams of lineworkers, tree trimmers and damage assessors.

“We are making significant progress around the clock to restore power, and we won’t stop until we’ve restored every customer,” Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in a statement. “We know that customers are trying to get life back to normal, and having electricity is a key part of that. Thank you for your patience.”

Since Hurricane Ian hit, about 295,000 of TECO’s more than 810,000 customers were impacted.

When large areas lose power, Tampa Electric prioritizes public health and safety facilities, then places necessary to provide essential supplies, like grocery stores.

The utility company prepped for the storm, which was previously expected to directly pummel the Tampa Bay area earlier this week, but shifted its path southward.

For TECO customers who are looking to report an outage, you can go here, call 877-588-1010 or text OUT to 27079. Tampa Electric advises residents to stay safe and keep away from downed power lines, and to call immediately to report them at 813-223-0800. The company will be providing more updates on social media channels.

Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing with it torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

Search and rescue efforts are now underway.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

