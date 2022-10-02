October 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fuel cargo vessels arrive at Port Tampa Bay to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery

Kelly HayesOctober 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Marco Rubio says he’ll oppose Ian relief package if unrelated measures are tacked on

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

port tampa bay
More than 25 domestic maritime vessels are calling on Florida ports as they reopen following Hurricane Ian.

U.S.-flagged maritime vessels arrived Friday at Port Tampa Bay following its reopening, carrying fuel cargo to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery.

More than 25 domestic maritime vessels are calling on Florida ports as they reopen following Hurricane Ian. These vessels are carrying over 220 million gallons of fuel critical to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

Over 90% of Florida’s fuel arrives through four ports: Everglades, Canaveral, Jacksonville and Tampa. When a hurricane impacts the state, the domestic maritime industry works with partners at the state’s marine fuel terminals to ensure that shoreside facilities are at capacity before the storm. After the storm has passed, the industry stands ready to begin discharging additional fuel cargos as soon as ports and terminals reopen.

For decades, the American maritime industry has worked closely with local, state, and federal governments, shippers, suppliers and emergency response teams so that reliable and consistent delivery of goods is achieved in times of need.

When a hurricane strikes, the American maritime industry works closely with government officials in emergency management to prepare and respond, as well as prepositions critical supply vessels in safe positions offshore to respond strategically based on where the storm might make landfall and which communities might need immediate aid.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing with it torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The hurricane became the fifth-most powerful to ever hit the U.S. after leveling areas in Fort Myers and Sarasota, leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

The hurricane has so far claimed 54 lives: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. Search and rescue efforts are underway. As of Saturday morning, the U. S. Coast Guard, federal, state and local search and rescue teams saved over 3,500 people and nearly 140 pets. The number of Federal teams supporting search and rescue operations has doubled.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

nextPine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more