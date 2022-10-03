October 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Memo outlines potential path for Aramis Ayala victory in Attorney General race
Does Aramis Ayala have a path forward?

A.G. GancarskiOctober 3, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Marco Rubio, Val Demings tied, according to progressive pollsters

2022

Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis

2022

Poll: Ashley Moody up 7 points in re-election battle with Aramis Ayala

ayala copy
'If she has the resources to communicate with voters, this is a winnable race.'

Democrat Aramis Ayala faces hurdles in her challenge to Attorney General Ashley Moody. However, new polling pushed by her campaign suggests abortion and other hot-button social issues could be an equalizer, if she can get the money to message them.

A Sept. 21 memo from 20-20 Insight provided to the Ayala campaign claims that polling they conducted, which shows Moody up by 2 points over Ayala, shows that “key voter blocs are receptive to Ayala suggesting that if she has the resources to communicate with voters, this is a winnable race.”

The poll says that when abortion is made central, Ayala is advantaged. Framing Moody as “pro-life” and Ayala as “pro-choice” brings the race to a dead heat, with each candidate garnering 47%. When so-called “negative messages” about both candidates are introduced to voters, Ayala takes the lead, 47% to 46%.

Majorities of undecided and independent voters take issue not just with Moody’s anti-abortion position, but also with what the memo calls “her endorsement of MAGA election conspiracy theories.”

“Two major targets for Ayala’s campaign are pro-choice independent women and lower-turnout Democratic base voters. In oversamples in the poll, she saw her lead grow by 6% and 10% respectively with those two groups after they were informed about her pro-choice stance. That compares to only a 2% movement with voters overall,” the memo contends.

An “upset” could be “well within reach in the race for Attorney General,” claims the pollster.

“Bottom line: If Ayala has the resources to communicate this contrast to the voters, she can win this race.”

The Ayala polling memo surfaced as a public Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows Moody up by 7 points overall and ahead by 16 points with independent voters. Despite Moody’s lead, neither she nor Ayala is well known, according to the Spectrum survey, as 75% of respondents didn’t know who the AG was, while 83% didn’t know Ayala.

Whether Ayala has the time to get the resources to define Moody is also in question.

The incumbent has more than $5.5 million on hand in her Friends of Ashley Moody political committee, and more than $800,000 available in her campaign account.

Ayala has a little less than $22,000 in her campaign account.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

nextMarco Rubio, Val Demings tied, according to progressive pollsters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more