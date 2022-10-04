Brian Scott announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive to aid Hurricane Ian survivors

Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The supply drive will provide needed aid and resources to individuals displaced by the storm as well as first responders. Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, is collecting donations at Escot’s office at 6890 142nd Ave. in Largo until Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Ted’s Firearms at 6043 9th Ave. N. in St. Pete through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supplies can be dropped off in a plastic container.

“In times of crisis, Floridians always come together to help our neighbors in need,” Scott said in a statement.

“We are working with community partners to supply necessary supplies like water, first aid kits, and personal hygiene supplies to those who are displaced as a result of Hurricane Ian. Now is the time to focus on rebuilding and recovering together, and I am proud we have the resources to help with that. Please join us this week, and let’s stuff that bus.”

Items in need are:

— Water, Gatorade and similar sports drinks.

— Baby wipes, diapers and formula.

— Sleeping bags, sheets, pillows and blankets.

— Nonperishable foods and pet food.

— Personal hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

— Solar phone charger, batteries, gas cans and camping stoves.

The drive is only accepting new items.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing with it torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The hurricane became the fifth-most powerful to ever hit the U.S. after leveling areas in Fort Myers and Sarasota, leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

Scott faces incumbent County Commissioner Pat Gerard in the upcoming November General Election for the District 2 seat. Gerard, a Democrat, has held the District 2 seat since 2014. Prior to her service on the County Commission, she was the Mayor of Largo.

Scott was the victor of District 2’s Republican Primary, collecting 66% of the vote to opponent Debbie Buschman’s 34%.

For years, the GOP has been looking to retake the district after Gerard flipped the seat blue upon her initial election, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now-Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.