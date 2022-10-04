Last Call for 10.4.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

First Lady Casey DeSantis visited first responders in Lee County on Monday to help distribute meals to those helping with the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

She expressed gratitude for the brave men and women helping Floridians in need.

“I am proud of Florida’s First Responders and fortunate to have the opportunity to say thank you,” DeSantis said. “They have been on the front lines since the moment Hurricane Ian impacted Southwest Florida. They have rescued, comforted and strengthened great Floridians devastated by the hurricane, and I commend them for their dedication and courage.”

She also announced a Division of Emergency Management website for first responders to help provide mental health needs following the Category 4 hurricane.

“We know the ripple effects of a disaster go beyond physical destruction to include grief and distress in a community, and those serving on the front lines of Florida’s communities have the full support from our state, including the mental health aspects of recovery,” DeSantis said.

While Florida recovers and candidates and state leaders visit the affected areas, the 2022 campaign isn’t on hold.

Charlie Crist is touting a progressive poll that put the Democrat within 1 percentage point of Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Governor’s race. The Crist campaign is also keeping up the fundraising, ad churning and trolling as Florida crosses the five-week mark to the Midterms.

As a final note in our roundup, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says state anti-fraud teams have reached 1,700 Floridians in their effort to deter, identify and arrest scammers.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it is!” Patronis said in a statement.

“Consumers impacted by Hurricane Ian must be on guard for fraud. Do not feel pressured to sign anything without doing your research first. If you see signs of fraudulent activity in your area, report it to my office immediately by calling our Fraud Tip Hotline at 1-800-378-0445.”

The Anti-Fraud Strike Teams are staffed with officers from the Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services. Six teams have been deployed to Charlotte, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

“Recovering from a disaster is an intimidating task, and homeowners should not be victimized twice,” said National Insurance Crime Bureau President and CEO David Glawe. “NICB is committed to working in collaboration with the Florida CFO to raise awareness on post-disaster fraud and to alert the public that there is no need to rush into an agreement with a contractor who solicits your repair work — especially when you did not request it.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“These are people that are foreigners, they’re illegally in our country, but not only that, they try to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis on three Lee County looting suspects he says were “illegal aliens.”

