Hurricane bounce for Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott in new national poll

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, two major Florida Republicans seem to have benefited in fresh national polling.

Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and his immediate predecessor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, have positive favorable numbers in a new Economist/YouGov poll.

DeSantis seems to have especially been buoyed, with polling specific to his hurricane response showing him above water even with Democrats.

A full 55% of all respondents and 61% of likely voters approved of DeSantis’ storm response, against 19% and 21% disapproval, respectively.

This buoyancy held for people who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, with 38% approving of the Governor’s storm handling and 34% disapproving. A full 43% of Democrats approved, with just 34% disapproving.

The storm response seemed to have a more muted effect on DeSantis’ overall favorable numbers, with 40% of all respondents and 49% of likely voters approving, giving him a +6 overall and a +7 with likely voters nationally.

Just 19% of Democrats approved of him against 56% disapproval. With independent voters, DeSantis was +1, with 33% approval against 32% disapproval.

Scott, who did not get a response from Gov. DeSantis when he reached out about Hurricane Ian, has had some brutal national polls in the past. But not this time.

Scott, the current Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was actually net favorable with all respondents, with 33% approval against 32% disapproval.

However, Scott only had 29% approval and 29% disapproval among registered voters, and was underwater with likely voters, with 31% approval against 32% disapproval.

He performed best overall with Hispanic voters, with 30% approval against 20% disapproval. He was also +5 with middle income voters, making between $50,000 and $100,000 per year.

Of the three politicos, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio arguably performed worst, with 34% approval against 37% disapproval among all respondents. However, that -3 spread decreased to -1 among both registered and likely voters. Perhaps as an indication of the nationalization of his Senate race against Val Demings, he polled -7 among independent voters, with 41% disapproval.

YouGov polled 1,500 adults with web-based interviews between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, with 1,305 being registered voters. The poll was D+5, with 33% Democrats in the sample and 28% Republicans. The margin of error overall is +/- 3 percentage points, and +/- 2.9 points among registered voters.