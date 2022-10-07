October 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

HCA Healthcare donates $1M to Hurricane Ian relief

Staff ReportsOctober 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

Hurricane Response

Sunshine Health goes all-in on Hurricane Ian response

HeadlinesHurricane ResponseSW Florida

Hurricane Ian leads Allegiant to delay Fort Myers resort opening

HeadlinesHurricane ResponseSW Florida

Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind

Female Doctor with Stethoscope Holding Piggy Bank Abstract.
As of Friday, HCA has provided assistance to nearly 50,000 employees.

HCA Healthcare has donated $1 million to Florida’s Hurricane Disaster Fund, an effort to help patients, colleagues and communities recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Many employees with HCA were personally impacted by the hurricane, some suffering substantial or total loss of property. Despite that strife, employees within the system have continued providing services to meet patient needs.

HCA employs more than 77,000 across Florida, including 11,000 physicians.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and unfortunate disasters like it, we tend to see such extraordinary stories of people reaching out to make a difference in all of our local communities,” said HCA Healthcare West Florida Division President Ravi Chari.

“And by being there for our HCA Florida Healthcare family, our caregivers know that we are taking care of them and their families so they are able to show up and provide outstanding care and emotional support to our patients.”

Along with monetary support, HCA is working to meet employees’ needs so they can remain focused on patient care. The system activated its HCA Hope Fund to provide grants to employees affected by Hurricane Ian. As of Friday, the fund has provided assistance to nearly 50,000 employees with emergency funds totaling more than $83 million.

HCA is also providing assistance to staff at other hospitals and sites across impacted areas. That includes cash, free gas, access to showers, food, clothing and laundry services.

The system is paying 100% of employees’ base rates and is placing dozens of employees who have lost their homes in hotels.

HCA’s efforts began even before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The group’s Enterprise Emergency Operations Center, including a 200-person incident response team, coordinated hospital preparation and response activities with HCA’s West Florida Division’s Emergency Operations Center. The company pre-positioned emergency supplies, equipment, and personnel to be ready to deploy quickly to Southwest and Central Florida and the Tampa Bay region, and emergency support teams were on the ground less than 12 hours after Ian’s landfall.

As the hurricane’s path shifted, the company transferred ICU patients from threatened hospitals to safer locations. No one was lost or injured due to Ian.

HCA officials say the company is committed to continuing these recovery efforts over the months ahead, including caring for the region’s residents throughout the rebuilding process.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian

nextHurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more