Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’

A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best.

In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First Lady describes the man she knows and loves in ways supporters have never heard before.

The TV and digital ad, “That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is,” features First Lady Casey DeSantis “as she shares with Floridians, for the first time, the behind-the-scenes story of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support through her battle with breast cancer,” asserted the DeSantis campaign Monday.

The ad is released a year after Mrs. DeSantis’ diagnosis, which kicked off months of recovery and uncertainty for the First Family before her recovery.

“If you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” Mrs. DeSantis asserted.

“He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I literally did not have the strength to fight for myself,” she added. “That is who Ron DeSantis is.”

Gov. DeSantis offered updates on the First Lady’s recovery at various points between the diagnosis and the March revelation that she was “cancer-free.”

He spoke of struggling with how much to put in the public eye.

“We’ve talked amongst ourselves,” DeSantis added, “about, ‘OK, she’s a public figure, a lot of people care about her, and a lot of people have been praying for her.’ And that makes a huge difference to us and we really appreciate it.”

“At the same time, it’s a medical issue for the family, which is generally a private thing. So we felt it was important to let people know that she was dealing with it at the outset,” DeSantis continued. “Occasionally people will ask and I’ll provide some updates.”

Despite the efforts of the DeSantises to handle the bulk of treatment without publicity, critics wondered why the Governor was out of the public eye late last year on at least one day he was with his wife. He spoke of that incident earlier this year.

“A lot of these people, some in the media, but a lot of these politicians who you know are trying to get some traction, they said, ‘Oh, he’s out vacationing’ and all this stuff. It turns out we were down in Tampa doing this treatment and it’s not easy to go through for her and it’s certainly not fun to watch somebody have to go through that, to watch your spouse go through that,” DeSantis said.

See the new ad below.